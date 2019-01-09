09/01/2019 13:00:00

Southeastern Grocers Partner with eTrueNorth to Launch CLIA-waived Laboratory for Point-of-Care Testing at Local Pharmacies

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eTrueNorth, the premier, integrated pharmacy-based clinical services network, has reached an agreement with Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG) to launch CLIA-waived laboratories at 253 retail pharmacies. The regional grocery and pharmacy chain will utilize the eTrueNorth ePOCT Suite™ of solutions, which provides user-friendly software that simplifies administrative processes for organizations conducting CLIA-waived laboratories point-of-care testing.

In addition, the Southeastern Grocers banners - BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores - will participate in the eLabNetwork® Voucher Solution that makes it easier for employers to gather biometric data from employees as part of well-being programs. Well-being program participants may now obtain biometric screenings at these local pharmacies.

The partnership was made possible thanks to Hanson Medical Systems, Inc., SEG’s medical supply distribution partner. Adam Brown, President for Hanson Medical, facilitated the introduction of eTrueNorth to SEG.

“Hanson consistently works to provide our partners with solutions and resources we believe will help them accomplish their strategic and growth initiatives,” Brown said. “We have been working closely with SEG to successfully increase consumer engagement by launching wellness screenings at their retail pharmacies.  We knew SEG would benefit greatly from the proven infrastructure that eTrueNorth provides.  The quick and easy regulatory and compliance resources would be a substantial resource for SEG and Hanson Medical was pleased to facilitate the connection to eTrueNorth.”

“Given the feedback from our pilot program in Tampa and Jacksonville, we are very pleased to begin offering fingerstick testing for common wellness screenings such as lipids and glucose at all eligible pharmacies,” said Gayle Shields, Vice President of Pharmacy Services and Grocery- Non-Food at Southeastern Grocers. “We’re excited to expand the range of services available in our pharmacies. Our goal is to provide customers with convenient and easily accessible programs and services that help them identify their risk of chronic diseases, and we believe our new partnership with eTrueNorth furthers that objective.” 

Coral May is eTrueNorth’s President. “Bringing a 40-year history in experience with laboratory management, eTrueNorth has developed a product that makes it easy for CLIA-waived laboratories to meet all their applicable federal, state and local regulations. Additionally, we provide important documentation for medical professionals as they track compliance with quality-control efforts for CLIA waived diagnostics devices,” said May.

With the addition of a CLIA-waived laboratory at the Southeastern Grocers pharmacies, Winn-Dixie, BI-LO, Harveys and Fresco y Más pharmacies will be able to participate in eLabNetwork’s national voucher screening program.

“For employees who miss onsite wellness screenings, work remotely or work shifts where onsite screenings are inconvenient, our Voucher Solution provides the infrastructure to increase participation by providing fast point-of-care testing to employees at their local pharmacies and real-time transfer of data to wellness providers,” said May. “By utilizing local pharmacies, this ambitious national program will make wellness screenings much easier for employees, employers and wellness companies.”

Southeastern Grocers joins a list of national grocery stores and pharmacy chains that have chosen eTrueNorth to enable point-of-care testing at retail pharmacies and allow employers to issue vouchers to employees to visit their local pharmacy for wellness screenings.

“With the assistance of local pharmacists at Southeastern Grocers locations, eTrueNorth is making the process of obtaining laboratory testing easier for individuals,” said May. “By leveraging the convenience of retail pharmacies, consumers are able to fit healthcare into everyday life.”

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About Hanson Medical Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1984 by current CEO Marti Hanson, Hanson Medical Systems, Inc. has been a specialty distributor and consultant for point-of-care CLIA-waived medical equipment for health promotion, biometric screenings and worksite health. As the preferred distribution partner for PTS Diagnostics, the manufacturer of the CardioChek portfolio of lipid testing products and A1cNow systems, Hanson has become one of the nation’s leading and most trusted partners for companies and organizations using point of care testing to improve the nation’s healthcare landscape. “Changing Lives One Test at a Time.”  For more information about Hanson Medical Systems, visit www.hansonmed.com or call 877-671-3883.  

About eTrueNorth

eTrueNorth is an integrated, pharmacy-based, clinical services network which helps consumers fit healthcare into everyday life via the convenience and accessibility of retail pharmacy.  Working with wellness vendors and Diabetes Prevention Programs, the eTrueNorth network provides screenings with immediate test results for the participant and real-time data transmission to the vendor.  Health plans benefit by eTrueNorth engaging plan members at the pharmacy counter and addressing gaps in care ranging from diabetes measures such as HbA1c to hypertension control.  eTrueNorth’s integrated network is a tangible example of healthcare organizations working together to find creative solutions that drive access, quality and affordability. To learn more, visit www.etruenorth.com or contact CV Abdallah at (315) 374-7792 or cv@eTrueNorth.com.

