Trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) in Advenica Aktiebolag (publ) (9/19)

As from January 10, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Advenica Aktiebolag (publ) will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until further notice.

Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) Short name: ADVE BTA Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0012116275 Orderbook ID: 165924 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 Mic Code: FNSE

