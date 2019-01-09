Trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) in Advenica Aktiebolag (publ) (9/19)

As from January 10, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Advenica Aktiebolag (publ) will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until further notice.
Instrument:
Paid subscription shares (BTA)
Short name:
ADVE BTA
Round lot:
1
ISIN code:
SE0012116275
Orderbook ID:
165924
Market Segment:
First North STO / 8
Tick size Table:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
Mic Code:
FNSE
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB.
For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08-463 8000.