09/01/2019 07:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 8

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 8 January 2019 it purchased for cancellation 20,441 Income Shares of £0.25 each at a price of £20.10 per share.

Following the above transaction, the total number of Income Shares in issue is 7,985,738. There are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Enquiries:

Helena Harvey/Kerry Higgins

Maitland Administration Services Limited

01245 398950 

Robert Finlay

Stockdale Securities Limited

020 7601 6118

