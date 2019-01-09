09/01/2019 11:01:00

TransUnion Appoints Dan Chaddock of Navy Federal Credit Union to its Public Sector Advisory Board

CHICAGO, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) today announced that it has appointed Dan Chaddock, the Vice President of Digital Labs at Navy Federal Credit Union, to its Public Sector Advisory Board. TransUnion’s public sector business serves federal, state and local governments as well as higher education. To better reflect the audiences it serves, TransUnion recently changed its business vertical name from “government” to “public sector.” The Advisory Board provides TransUnion with valuable perspective and key insights into the unique needs of the public sector on an ongoing basis.  

A recognized technology visionary, Chaddock has a proven track record of creating innovative solutions that drive mission-critical technology changes in the federal sector. At Navy Federal Credit Union, Chaddock is responsible for bringing together cross functional teams to build innovative new financial experiences grounded in agile principles, collaborative groups and member-centered design.

“Dan brings extensive hands-on government agency experience and strategic insights specific to large-scale financial services technology deployments that help serve parts of the military, military family members and our veterans,” said Jonathan McDonald, executive vice president of TransUnion’s public sector business unit. “We are pleased to have Dan join TransUnion’s Public Sector Advisory Board, in which his unique expertise and thought leadership will be instrumental in helping advance the company as a trusted provider of fraud and risk mitigation solutions for the public sector."

Prior to Navy Federal, Chaddock spent 10 years at the Internal Revenue Service and served as the Associate CIO. There he served as the chief visionary who helped modernize the technology infrastructure and moved the IRS to a data driven culture. Chaddock also led the data revolution at AOL making it the largest data warehouse in the U.S. at that time. Chaddock holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the College of William & Mary.

“TransUnion is addressing the needs of government agencies with mission-critical solutions that allow them to make informed decisions, better manage risks and reduce costs,” said Chaddock. “I am excited to join TransUnion’s Public Sector Advisory Board and I am looking forward to sharing my perspectives as TransUnion continues to grow and innovate its offerings for the public sector.”

TransUnion’s Public Sector division provides fraud, benefit eligibility verification, continuous evaluation services, identity authentication, data breach response, investigation services, and other key solutions to federal, state and local government agencies in the U.S. TransUnion’s solutions help both private and public sector organizations manage risk and reduce costs.

For more information about the TransUnion Public Sector Advisory Board and its members, please visit https://www.transunion.com/about-us/public-sector-advisory-board. Additional information about TransUnion’s Public Sector division can be found at https://www.transunion.com/publicsector.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

Information is a powerful thing. At TransUnion, we realize that. We are dedicated to finding innovative ways information can be used to help individuals make better and smarter decisions. We help uncover unique stories, trends and insights behind each data point, using historical information as well as alternative data sources. This allows a variety of markets and businesses to better manage risk and consumers to better manage their credit, personal information and identity. Today, TransUnion has a global presence in more than 30 countries and a leading presence in several international markets across North America, Africa, Latin America and Asia. Through the power of information, TransUnion is working to build stronger economies and families and safer communities worldwide.

We call this Information for GoodSM.

https://www.transunion.com/publicsector

