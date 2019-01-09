09/01/2019 06:01:46

WISeKey to Lead Groundbreaking 2019 Davos Cybersecurity and transHuman Code Roundtables Focusing on the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet of Everything

Zoug, Geneva, January 9, 2019 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN), a leading global cybersecurity, Blockchain and IoT company announced today the composition of its annual Davos Roundtables.

The Cybersecurity Roundtable

WISeKey will host the 12th Annual Cybersecurity Roundtable in Davos on January 23, 2019. The discussion will focus on the current threats in cyberspace, how these threats are affecting the 4th Industrial Revolution and what more must be done to build safer and more resilient IoT infrastructures (https://davos.wisekey.com/2019/).

WISeKey is proud to host:

  • Don Tapscott, Founder and Executive Chairman, Blockchain Research Institute, and

  • Brad Smith, President and Chief Legal Officer, Microsoft

Mr. Smith will provide opening remarks and Carlos Moreira, CEO and Founder of WISeKey will moderate a discussion on the "CybersecurityTech Accord" initiative. Spearheaded by Microsoft, WISeKey is proud to be an active member of this important initiative, bringing together leading technology providers to establish common principles and commitments to cybersecurity.

Other participants of the Tech Accord panel are:

  • Guy Diedrich, Vice President and Global Innovation Officer, Cisco Systems

  • Sanjay Poonen, Chief Operating Officer, Customer Operations, VMware

The transHuman Code Roundtable

Following the Tech Accord panel discussion, Mr. Moreira, together with his friend and The transHuman Code co-author David Fergusson, Senior Managing Director and Group Head of M&A, Generational Equity and CBS Inside Edition's Megan Alexander, will host the 2nd Annual "transHuman Code Meeting of Minds Roundtable." Together they will introduce the "transHuman Code" book, coming out this Spring, and begin an insightful interactive conversation on the precarious balancing act between technology and humanity in the application of AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, IoT, and robotics to education, employment, communication, transportation, communities, security, government, food, finance, entertainment and health.

Participants of this roundtable discussion include:

  • Alex Pentland, Co-Creator of the MIT Media Lab, director MIT Connection Science, one of the most cited scientists in the world and author of "Trust::Data" and "Social Physics"

  • Wang Wei, Founding Chairman of China M&A Group, Chinese Museum of Finance founder and blockchain evangelist

  • Kavita Gupta, Founding Managing Partner at ConsenSys Ventures for Ethereum, a social finance pioneer and a leading innovator in technology financing and advancement

  • Rod Beckstrom, Cybersecurity authority, Internet pioneer and former President/CEO of ICANN, founding Director of the U.S. National Cybersecurity Center and co-author of "The Starfish and the Spider"

  • Beth Porter, Co-founder and CEO of Riff Learning, researcher and lecturer with the MIT Media Lab and Boston University, and an Artificial Intelligence (AI) pioneer

  • Evan Fraser, Director of the Arrell Food Institute, Canada Research Chair at the University of Guelph, author of "Empires of Food: Feast, Famine and the Rise and Fall of Civilizations" 

  • Marc S. Firestone, President External Affairs and General Counsel at Philip Morris International

    • The events will be held at the Piano Bar of the Hotel Europe, Promenade 63, 7270 Davos Platz, Switzerland, on January 23, 2019.

    This year's program will begin with the "Tech Accord" presentation from 17:00 CET to 18:30 CET, followed by the 2nd Annual "transHuman Code Meeting of Minds Roundtable" at 19:00 CET.

    WISeKey will wrap up the sessions with a cocktail party staring at 21:00 local time.

    About WISeKey

    WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).  WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

    Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

    Press and investor contacts

    WISeKey

    Company Contact:

    Carlos Moreira

    Chairman & CEO

    Tel: +41 22 594 3000

    info@wisekey.com

    WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

    Contact:

    Lena Cati

    The Equity Group Inc.

    Tel: +1 212 836-9611

    lcati@equityny.com

    Disclaimer:

    This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

    This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

