10/01/2019 23:35:23

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of TheStreet, Inc. (TST) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TST Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.

On December 7, 2018, TheStreet entered into a definitive purchase agreement to sell its institutional business units, The Deal and BoardEx, to Euromoney for $87.3 million. The investigation focuses on whether TheStreet and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own TheStreet shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation of TheStreet please go to https://bespc.com/tst/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

