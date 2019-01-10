10/01/2019 21:01:00

Cerner and Christiana Care Health System Work to Deliver Bariatric Services to Associates Through a Personalized, Supportive Experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner, a global leader in health care technology, announced a strategic collaboration with Christiana Care Health System in Delaware to provide a weight loss surgery program designed to help members of Cerner’s health plan achieve their health goals. Together, they will focus on delivering high-quality, safe care with personalized support that helps members through each stage of the process.

“Cerner aims to provide benefits and resources that will guide our associates and their families on a lifelong journey of health and well-being,” said Julie Wilson, chief people officer, Cerner. “We are thrilled to work alongside Christiana Care to deliver a holistic weight loss surgery program that supports successful outcomes for our health plan members.”

Following a yearlong, nationwide selection process, Christiana Care was chosen as Cerner’s Certified Bariatric Partner. The health system was selected as the strategic collaborator to improve the long-term health and well-being of members by providing the right experience for those who might benefit from a surgical weight loss procedure.

Christiana Care is a national leader in quality and patient safety, rated by U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation’s Best Hospitals, and by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals. The health system has also been recognized by the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program for achieving meritorious outcomes in surgical patient care.

“We share Cerner’s vision for innovation and positive disruption in the health care system, and we embrace the opportunity to work with them to create the right experience for their members,” said Sharon Kurfuerst, chief operating officer, Christiana Care. “Our weight loss surgery program has been a leader in the health care landscape for many years. This collaboration will create a supportive and effective program for Cerner health plan members.”

As the Certified Bariatric Partner, Christiana Care meets Cerner's criteria for a multidisciplinary pre- and post-operative experience, patient-centered care, demonstrated clinical outcomes, cultural and philosophical alignment, utilization of technology and outstanding member experience. Christiana Care will work with Cerner to aid health plan members’ journeys before, during and after weight loss surgery. Additionally, Christiana Care and Cerner will create a more seamless member experience through innovative pricing structures.

This collaboration will focus on:

  • Improving health outcomes of candidates for bariatric surgery

  • Delivering a navigation program that supports members through the entire experience of care throughout their surgical journey

  • Curating comprehensive and personalized education for the member to promote long-term engagement

  • Fostering a trusted relationship between the member and their care team to create lasting success and maintenance of weight reduction

The program was made available to Cerner health plan members on Jan. 1, 2019.

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial systems to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.comThe Cerner BlogThe Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or  Twitter. Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You. 

About Christiana Care Health System

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Christiana Care is one of the country’s most dynamic health systems, centered on improving health outcomes, making high-quality care more accessible and lowering health care costs. Christiana Care includes an extensive network of outpatient services, home health care, medical aid units, two hospitals (1,227 beds), a Level I trauma center and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, a comprehensive stroke center and regional centers of excellence in heart and vascular care, cancer care and women’s health. Christiana Care is a not-for-profit teaching health system with more than 260 residents and fellows. We are continually ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Hospital. With our unique, data-powered care coordination service and a focus on population health and value-based care, Christiana Care is shaping the future of health care. Learn how we deliver greater quality and value at christianacare.org.

Media Contacts:

Cerner

Anamarie Rebori Simmons, Public Relations, (816) 506-0992, anamarie.reborisimmons@cerner.com

Christiana Care Health System

Hiran Ratnayake, Public Relations, (302) 327-3327, HRatnayake@ChristianaCare.org

Cerner_RGB_Standard_ horizontal.png

