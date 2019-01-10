10/01/2019 19:11:40

Chesapeake Health Care Improves Patient Access with Clearwave Self-Service Solutions

SALISBURY, MD, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chesapeake Health Care, a Federally Qualified Health Center, serving Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties in Maryland is pleased to announce they have improved their patient access solutions by partnering with Clearwave Corporation. Chesapeake Health Care launched Clearwave in their Salisbury Adult Medicine site.  Clearwave Corporation’s patient access solutions include self-service registration and eligibility verification via kiosk, desktop and mobile. Clearwave improves the patient experience, decreases patient wait times and produces a more efficient insurance verification and eligibility process.

Chesapeake Health Care Chief Development Officer, Joshua Boston stated, “Over the course of my 14 years with Chesapeake Health Care I have managed many implementations and transitions, and this may have been the smoothest implementation I have ever done. Clearwave’s implementation team was professional and detail oriented. The entire process has been very user-friendly both for patients and staff.” Boston continued, “We went live on December 11, 2018. In the first thirty days, Clearwave has had a dramatic impact on our practice. Before Clearwave, our check-in process had inevitable delays for patients and staff, now the lobby has no lines, and the sleek, modern appearance of the kiosks have created an aesthetic and efficient registration process. The patients and the staff quickly adapted to Clearwave. We had tried other options including a tablet solution and it didn’t work as well as Clearwave.”

Clearwave Chief Executive Officer, Gerard White said “We are proud to partner with Chesapeake Health Care. In less than one month, they have already achieved a 93% kiosk utilization rate and they have cut their check-in times in half. We applaud Chesapeake Health Care for leveraging Clearwave’s foreign language options to provide communication with patients in English, Haitian Creole, Korean and Spanish.”

Through the strength of Clearwave’s integration, Clearwave exchanges patient data with over different 40 electronic health records.  Clearwave then references this patient information with their Clearwave unique patient identifier and national databases to ensure that the most accurate and up-to-date patient data is used when verifying plan benefits and submitting insurance claims. Once the patient has been recognized, Clearwave’s unique patient identifier is part of a comprehensive portfolio of self-service and eligibility solutions that enhance an organization’s existing systems while improving current processes. Clearwave allows healthcare organizations to improve patient data, lower healthcare administration costs, comply with federal and state regulations and improve the patient experience.                                                                                 

About Clearwave

Clearwave is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the leading provider of Patient Information Exchange software, kiosk, mobile, and desktop self-service solutions. Clearwave’s Patient Information Exchange software integrates with healthcare provider existing systems and processes to verify patient demographics, insurance and payment information resulting in improved cash flow and administrative processes while enhancing patient experiences. Please visit www.clearwaveinc.com for more information.

About Chesapeake Health Care

Founded in 1994, Chesapeake Health Care is a multidisciplinary healthcare practice serving Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties in Maryland. More than 100 providers are on staff to provide healthcare to the region’s patients in Adult and Family Medicine, Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Urogynecology, Mental Health, Dental, and Pharmacy. Health care is extended to individuals who are uninsured, underinsured, and insured. A Sliding Fee Scale program is available to assist eligible patients with healthcare payments. For more information about Chesapeake Health Care visit www.ChesapeakeHC.org.

 

 

####

 

Attachments

  • Adult-Med-Bldg

    • Jennifer Sparks

    Clearwave Corporation

    7707715348

    jsparks@clearwaveinc.com

    Josh Boston

    Chesapeake Health Care

    jboston@chesapeakehc.org

    Josh Boston with Chesapeake Health Care's new Clearwave Patient Self-Service Registration Kiosks.

    Chesapeake Health Care, a Federally Qualified Health Center, serving Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties in Maryland

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    08 Jan
    VELO
    Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
    51
    05 Jan
    BAVA
    1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
    31
    06 Jan
    PNDORA
    Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
    29
    08 Jan
    VELO
    Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
    28
    09 Jan
    VWS
    Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
    26
    07 Jan
    VWS
    Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
    25
    05 Jan
     
    FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
    24
    09 Jan
    VELO
    Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
    23
    04 Jan
    VELO
      En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
    23
    06 Jan
    VELO
    Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
    22

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
    13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
    07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    04 Dec - Total voting rights
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
    2
    Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cheetah Mobile Inc. Investors
    3
    AAIS delivers second release of its openIDL blockchain platform expanding statutory reporting capabilities
    4
    Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CURO Group Holdings Corp.
    5
    Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    19:26
    SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NSANY CURO DXC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
    19:22
    Miller/Howard Drill Bit to Burner Tip® FundEarns a 5-Star Overall Morningstar RatingTM
    19:21
    WestPark Capital Announces Closing and Exercise of the Over Allotment of an $8.2 million Firm Commitment IPO for MMTec Inc.
    19:18
    PAO Group Proudly Announces New MJ Entity Acquisition
    19:18
    SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EIX MDR ATUS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
    19:16
    SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GSKY TX CMCM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
    19:12
    Enwave receives funding to expand environmentally friendly deep lake cooling system
    19:12
    New music party themed hotel, Melody Maker Cancun, in Mexico.
    19:11
    Chesapeake Health Care Improves Patient Access with Clearwave Self-Service Solutions

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    10 January 2019 19:51:05
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-10 20:51:05 - 2019-01-10 19:51:05 - 1000 - Website: OKAY