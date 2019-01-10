Connected Nation Salutes the American Farm Bureau Federation on its Centennial

Bowling Green, Ky., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) hosts its annual convention in New Orleans January 11-16, Connected Nation celebrates the AFBF’s remarkable 100-year history of leadership and innovation in rural communities and for the farmers and ranchers that provide America’s safe and plentiful supply of healthy food and related agricultural products.

For more than a decade, the American Farm Bureau has been an important partner for Connected Nation in the shared mission of bringing broadband to rural America’s families, businesses, and communities. American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall serves on the Connected Nation board of directors, as did his predecessor, Bob Stallman. President Duvall and other AFBF leaders collaborate with Connected Nation to advocate for access to and the adoption and use of broadband in rural America.

“All of us at Connected Nation want to congratulate the American Farm Bureau on 100 years of supporting America’s farmers and ranchers,” said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, Connected Nation. “Farmers and ranchers are America’s original innovators. Connected Nation is committed to doing its part in supporting farm and ranch families by ensuring they have the resources needed to prosper, including access to broadband. Also, we are pleased to see provisions in the new Farm Bill for broadband in rural communities.”

“On a personal note,” Ferree continued, “I want to thank American Farm Bureau President Duvall for his tireless work to expand broadband access to all farmers and rural communities. My congratulations to him and everyone at the American Farm Bureau for their success in achieving this incredible milestone.”

The Farm Bill, officially called the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, does several key things to strengthen farming communities. Among those provisions, lawmakers have set aside an additional $350 million for the Rural Utility Service’s (RUS) broadband loan and grant programs. This is in addition to the $600 million that falls under the ReConnect Program, which resulted from the Consolidated Appropriations Act that passed in 2018.

About Connected Nation: Our mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

Connected Nation works with consumers, local community leaders, states, technology providers, and foundations to develop and implement technology expansion programs with core competencies centered on a mission to improve digital inclusion for people and places previously underserved or overlooked. For more information, please visit connectednation.org and follow Connected Nation on Facebook and Twitter.

