10/01/2019 20:26:14

Correlata Announces Technology Partnership with GlassHouse Systems, Inc. in 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Correlata, a leading software company that specializes in data center cognitive analytics, helping GlassHouse Systems Inc. (GHS) bridge their clients’ business and IT objectives in a more effective way, announced today a strategic technology partnership. This key partnership will enable GHS to offer Correlata’s software platform to their clients in Canada and the United States. Correlata’s CorreAssess® Platform will be incorporated into GHS’s service portfolio while GHS will provide a full stack of solutions including pre-sales, sales, marketing activities, integration and support maintenance.

Ofer Laksman, Correlata’s CEO, states, “We are excited to extend our partnership ecosystem and having GHS working with us as our first partner in Canada. We are honored to have a relationship with one of IBM’s top premier business partners.”

This partnership will enhance GHS offerings to deliver the most innovative set of solutions to utilize IT operational intelligence as a business driver. As a part of the three-year strategic agreement between Correlata and IBM, the company has completed the first stage of building a unique ability that provides, for the first time, the power to bring a holistic view, a choice for x86, IBM LinuxONE and IBM Linux on Z systems under a single information technology management platform.

Robert Moniz, P.Eng., President of GlassHouse Systems states, “Including Correlata’s advanced analytical engine is a natural extension of the value we provide our clients in providing world-class IT infrastructure consulting and support. The ability to efficiently map business value and risk within our clients’ environments allows GHS to deliver increased value and positive client experiences.”

ABOUT GLASSHOUSE SYSTEMS:

GlassHouse Systems Inc. (GHS) is a leading enterprise infrastructure and security solution provider, with 25 years experience serving private and public customers across Canada and the US. GlassHouse Systems specializes in providing advanced design, validation, implementation services, remote and Cloud management of storage, server, network, backup/DR and Security solutions deployed on premises remotely managed 24/7, hosted or as SaaS. Glasshouse Systems’ experience and technical depth has established its capability to understand the complexity of delivering the value of IT to businesses and assisting them in their journey of increasing IT efficiency and operations through systems such as Correlata. More information can be found at www.ghsystems.com or GlassHouse Systems on LinkedIn.

ABOUT CORRELATA:

Founded with dual headquarters in New York and Israel, Correlata is delivering world-class data center solutions providing vertical and horizontal visibility between management and its facilitators. Correlata partners with leading Fortune 500 companies to include IBM and extend its value to the GSA and the European Commission SME Instrument. More information can be found at www.correlata.com and @Correlata_.

media@correlata.com

Correlata Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
51
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
28
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
27
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
25
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
24
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
2
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cheetah Mobile Inc. Investors
3
AAIS delivers second release of its openIDL blockchain platform expanding statutory reporting capabilities
4
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CURO Group Holdings Corp.
5
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:11
Recall Studios Announces Launch of FaceBank Joint Venture
21:10
URBN Reports Record Holiday Sales
21:06
Aehr Test Announces New FOX-NP™ Test and Burn-in System
21:05
Crafty Fox feeding furloughed workers
21:05
Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession
21:05
Varonis Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
21:05
Appian Corporation to Present at the Needham Growth Conference
21:01
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Releases Inaugural 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report
21:01
Martin Midstream Partners to Announce Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 13

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 January 2019 21:29:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-10 22:29:58 - 2019-01-10 21:29:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY