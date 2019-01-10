10/01/2019 01:31:55

Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc.

Related content
09 Jan - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
08 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GSKY PPDF MAR: The Law Offices of Vi..
08 Jan - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY and MAR: Levi & Korsinsky,..
Related debate
02 Dec - 
Det bliver i det hele taget interessant at se hvor bøde..
01 Dec - 
Vi må håbe at dine ture til Pattaya forbliver en hemmel..
30 Nov - 
@AJ Uha, de staar med en daarlig sag paa haanden ift de..

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the January 30, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Marriott International, Inc. (“Marriott” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MAR) securities between November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Marriott investors have until January 30, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Marriott investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 30, 2018, Marriott announced that its guest reservation system had been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of approximately 500 million guests. On this news, shares of Marriott fell $6.81, or nearly 6%, to close at $115.03 on November 30, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marriott’s and Starwood’s systems storing their customers’ personal data were not secure; (2) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood’s network since 2014; (3) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (4) as a result, Marriott’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of  Marriott during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than January 30, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at https://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:31 MAR
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. 
09 Jan MAR
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NSANY, MAR and APHA
08 Jan MAR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GSKY PPDF MAR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
08 Jan MAR
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY and MAR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
07 Jan MAR
JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
07 Jan MAR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MAR CMCM LOMA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
07 Jan MAR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019
07 Jan MAR
Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ: MAR shares against Marriott International, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation
05 Jan MAR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Marriott International, Inc. - MAR
05 Jan MAR
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Marriott International, Inc. (MAR)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Visteon to Cooperate with Tencent on Autonomous Driving and Intelligent Cockpit Solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group R&D
2
Colfax Announces Pricing of Tangible Equity Unit Offering
3
AAIS delivers second release of its openIDL blockchain platform expanding statutory reporting capabilities
4
WISeKey to Lead Groundbreaking 2019 Davos Cybersecurity and transHuman Code Roundtables Focusing on the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet of Everything
5
Mitek enables ANNA Money to increase new customer acquisition by 25% in 3 months

Related stock quotes

Marriott International 109.20 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) and Encourages AXGN Investors to Contact the Firm
01:38
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.
01:38
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cheetah Mobile Inc. Investors
01:34
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima
01:32
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CURO Group Holdings Corp.
01:32
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Guidance for Full Year 2019
01:31
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. 
01:22
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
01:14
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. 

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 January 2019 03:11:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-10 04:11:45 - 2019-01-10 03:11:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY