Del Taco Rolls Out Delivery to Los Angeles With Grubhub

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* today announced it recently expanded delivery with Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB), the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, to all participating restaurants in the Los Angeles area, with plans to launch delivery system-wide to participating locations in the first quarter of 2019.

“We know how important delivery is to our guests, and with our Grubhub partnership rolling out in Los Angeles, even more loyal fans can enjoy their Del Taco favorites delivered to their doorstep, office or wherever they are,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We pride ourselves on freshness, value and convenience, and are able to take that one step further with the help of Grubhub.”

"Grubhub is thrilled to partner with Del Taco and expand our partnership throughout the LA market,” said Seth Priebatsch, Head of Enterprise Restaurants at Grubhub. “Whether it's the Chicken Street Tacos or Queso Loaded Nachos, we're now able to provide even more guests with their favorites, when they want it, where they want it." 

There are several ways that Del Taco fans can order delivery. Guests can visit the Del Taco website and search by location for their nearest restaurant, they can visit the Grubhub website or use the Grubhub app, or they can download The Del App, now available on the App (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. Guests who download The Del App will instantly receive a coupon for two FREE Del Tacos,** as well as other special offers delivered to their mobile device every week.

*By number of units

**Limit one sign-up offer per device. Registration required to access deals. Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand's campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco's commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 95,000 restaurant partners in over 1,700 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, Eat24, AllMenus and MenuPages.

Media Contact 

Joshua Levitt

Canvas Blue

949-981-0757 

jlevitt@canvasblue.com

DelTacoLogo.jpg

