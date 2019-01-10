DeliverySwift Announces Deal to Explore On-Demand Drone Delivery System

TULSA, OK, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) announces a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement with New York based AI VentureTech, Inc to explore utilizing the DeliverySwift technology for on-demand drone and autonomous deliveries in rural areas.

The Number of Delivery Drones in the Global eCommerce Industry Alone is Expected to be at least 2.2 Million Units by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 87.5% from 2018.

Under the agreement, AI VentureTech will look to work to integrate the DeliverySwift technology to develop an autonomous drone delivery system that will enable any business, from small business supply companies to e-commerce giants, the ability to integrate same-day autonomous drone delivery into their offering. Realm Robotics will work on providing the drones, a cloud-based drone management system, insurance and maintenance, and technical advisory team to develop this project.

Headquartered in New York, Realm Robotics is focused on developing robotic, drone, and automation technologies geared towards both the consumer and commercial markets. The Company will deal with the design, construction, operation, and use of robots, as well as computer systems for their control, sensory feedback, and information processing. These technologies are used to develop machines that can substitute for humans and replicate human actions.

About APPSWARM AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

About AI VentureTech AI VentureTech, Inc. is an early stage development team focused on the areas of artificial intelligence, automation, and robotics. The Company's technology accelerator division seeks out disruptive startups within the areas of business analytics, data mining, machine learning, artificial intelligence, visualization tools, predictive modeling, and cloud advanced analysis by assisting them with access to funding and consulting in the area of mergers and acquisitions. www.aiventuretech.com

