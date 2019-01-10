10/01/2019 20:01:25

DeliverySwift Announces Deal to Explore On-Demand Drone Delivery System

TULSA, OK, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) announces a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement with New York based AI VentureTech, Inc to explore utilizing the DeliverySwift technology for on-demand drone and autonomous deliveries in rural areas.

The Number of Delivery Drones in the Global eCommerce Industry Alone is Expected to be at least 2.2 Million Units by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 87.5% from 2018.

Under the agreement, AI VentureTech will look to work to integrate the DeliverySwift technology to develop an autonomous drone delivery system that will enable any business, from small business supply companies to e-commerce giants, the ability to integrate same-day autonomous drone delivery into their offering. Realm Robotics will work on providing the drones, a cloud-based drone management system, insurance and maintenance, and technical advisory team to develop this project.

Headquartered in New York, Realm Robotics is focused on developing robotic, drone, and automation technologies geared towards both the consumer and commercial markets. The Company will deal with the design, construction, operation, and use of robots, as well as computer systems for their control, sensory feedback, and information processing. These technologies are used to develop machines that can substitute for humans and replicate human actions.

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com, or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm or Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm

About AI VentureTech

AI VentureTech, Inc. is an early stage development team focused on the areas of artificial intelligence, automation, and robotics. The Company's technology accelerator division seeks out disruptive startups within the areas of business analytics, data mining, machine learning, artificial intelligence, visualization tools, predictive modeling, and cloud advanced analysis by assisting them with access to funding and consulting in the area of mergers and acquisitions. www.aiventuretech.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Contacts:

AppSwarm, Inc.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com

AI VentureTech, Inc.

347-483-0121

info@aiventuretech.com

