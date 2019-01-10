Diamondback Energy, Inc. Releases Inaugural 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report

MIDLAND, Texas, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback” or the “Company”) today released its inaugural 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report. The online report outlines Diamondback’s commitment to governance and business ethics, health and safety, environmental responsibility and community engagement. The report is available at www.diamondbackenergy.com/about/sustainability.

“At Diamondback, we understand that success for our organization is dependent upon our ability to operate responsibly in the world with regard for all stakeholders. I am extremely proud of the role our organization has played as a responsible actor in our community, and looking forward, we will continue to use the latest technology as well as work with regulatory agencies in order to ensure we are mindful of delivering sustainable returns that are focused on society, the environment and our financial shareholders,” stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback.

In determining the content of this report, we reviewed industry practices, conducted research, undertook peer benchmarking and engaged with stakeholders. The report is informed by Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association (IPIECA) standards.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Adam Lawlis

+1 432.221.7467

alawlis@diamondbackenergy.com