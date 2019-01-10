10/01/2019 13:45:38

DLT Resolution Provides Digitization & Call Center Services to Large Canadian City

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC: DLTI), a Distributed Ledger Technology (“Blockchain”) data management and Information Technology company, is pleased to announce it has been selected to provide digitization services for one of Canada’s premier Cities.

Through its secure data division, DLT Data Services Ltd. will archive the city’s legacy physical files for the city’s planning and property management departments.  Various physical files including maps and surveys will be imaged, keyed and indexed into the city’s database for instant access.

In addition to the digitization services, DLT Data will continue to provide ongoing bi-lingual call center services for the city.

DLT Data Services Ltd. will also digitize files going forward and maintain a highly secure database management system for the network.

Commenting on the announcement, President & CEO of DLT Resolution Inc., John S. Wilkes, stated, “We are very pleased to have our secure data division continue to be trusted by some of Canada’s top companies and organisations.  We look forward to again exceeding our clients’ expectations of our services and professionalism.”

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. currently operates in three high-tech industry segments: Blockchain Applications; Telecommunications; and Data Services which includes Image Capture, Data Collection, Data Phone Centre Services, and Payment Processing. Its clients represent some of the top businesses from a variety of sectors.  DLT Resolution helps organizations that have invoices, ledgers, statements, applications, surveys, employee and customer rewards programs and a wide range of other non-core functions benefit from data management.  DLT Resolution also operates a Health Information Exchange providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today's Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA. Through RecordsBank.org, the Company offers an easy to use online gateway to its centralized system for patients, lawyers and insurers to retrieve and access medical records.

To learn what DLT Resolution can do to optimise your business visit: www.DLTResolution.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information respecting the factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10K and Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

DLT Resolution Inc. 

7023428535

www.DLTResolution.com

