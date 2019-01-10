Exemption from Canadian Oil and Gas Reporting Obligations

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy plc (“Serinus”, “SEN” or the “Company”) (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN), announces that securities regulators for the provinces of Alberta and Ontario have issued a decision document (the “Decision”) granting Serinus exemptive relief from the disclosure requirements contained in National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”). The Decision was received following application by the Company for exemptive relief from NI 51-101 after its continuance from under the laws of Alberta to under the laws of Jersey, Channel Islands, its delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange and its listing on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”).

As a result of the Decision, and provided that certain conditions set out in the Decision are met on an on-going basis, the Company will not be required to comply with the requirements of NI 51-101 and, among other things, will no longer be required to file Form 51-101F1 – Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information, Form 51-101F2 – Report on Reserves Data by Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluator or Auditor and Form 51-101F3 – Report of Management and Directors on Oil and Gas Disclosure. In lieu of such filings, Serinus will provide disclosure in respect of its oil and gas activities in accordance with the reporting requirements of the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom and the AIM (collectively, the “UK Rules”). Serinus is required to file disclosure made under the UK Rules with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities as soon as practicable after such disclosure is filed pursuant to the UK Rules.

Readers should be aware that the Company’s future disclosure relating to its oil and gas activities will comply with the UK Rules rather than NI 51-101 and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook. The UK Rules differ in a number of respects from the disclosure otherwise required under NI 51-101 and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook and readers should consider these differences when considering all future disclosures made by Serinus relating to its oil and gas activities.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website ( www.serinusenergy.com )

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

