10/01/2019 03:18:28

Guard Dog, Inc. Repatriates Another 80 million Shares

BOULDER CITY, Nev., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE –  George Sharp, President and CEO of Guard Dog, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: GRDO), announced today that the company has reacquired another 80 million shares of its common stock and returned them to treasury. The total number of shares repatriated to date represent about 10% of the number of shares that were outstanding when current management took over the company.

Locating named certificate holder(s) and the complexity of lost certificates, requires a significant amount of time and effort, but it is necessary to ensure that no improperly issued shares are floating about in Neverland.  This is for the benefit of the shareholders.

Mr. Sharp stated, “We are continuing the forensic audit of past share issuances and hope to see additional returns of stock to treasury.  This will enhance our ability to attracting funding at favorable terms for forthcoming projects.  We appreciate the patience exhibited by our shareholders and remind them, and any other potential investors, that any investment which causes anguish or anxiousness is probably the wrong investment for that person.”

The total number of shares outstanding is now 2,152,589,568.

Management cautions investors about the reliance on public forums, such as chat rooms or message boards, for research when making investment decisions.  Many participants in these forums have their own agenda and will concoct stories or make false accusations in order to further their own ill-intentions.  Potential investors and current shareholders should only rely on material facts stated by the company or regulators.  Management is aware of slanderous and actionable comments made on such forums and will soon announce steps towards delivering comeuppance to these bad actors.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

Guard Dog, Inc.

1022 Nevada Highway

Boulder City, NV 89005

702-840-4433

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
48
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
26
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
25
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
24
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
AAIS delivers second release of its openIDL blockchain platform expanding statutory reporting capabilities
2
WISeKey to Lead Groundbreaking 2019 Davos Cybersecurity and transHuman Code Roundtables Focusing on the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet of Everything
3
Mitek enables ANNA Money to increase new customer acquisition by 25% in 3 months
4
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Tenaris S.A. and Certain Officers – TS
5
Total Voting Rights

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

04:20
Cancer Genetics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
03:18
Guard Dog, Inc. Repatriates Another 80 million Shares
02:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) and Encourages AXGN Investors to Contact the Firm
01:38
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.
01:38
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cheetah Mobile Inc. Investors
01:34
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima
01:32
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CURO Group Holdings Corp.
01:32
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Guidance for Full Year 2019
01:31
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. 

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 January 2019 04:45:46
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-10 05:45:46 - 2019-01-10 04:45:46 - 1000 - Website: OKAY