Indiana Minority Health Coalition to Host “Change Your Lifestyle. Change Your Life” Diabetes Screenings on January 23

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents in the city of Anderson, Indiana and the surrounding communities are invited to the attend the Indiana Minority Health Coalition’s (IMHC) Type 2 diabetes informational session and blood sugar screening, titled “Change Your Lifestyle. Change Your Life (CYL2),” on January 23 at the Westville Manor in Anderson.

“During the first six months of the program, the participants meet once a week,” said Vanessa J. Summers, Project Coordinator, NDPP. “During the second six months, the participants will meet once or twice a month. During the year they will learn all the technics to help with their lifestyle change.”

CYL2, in partnership with the Anderson Housing Authority, is designed to help program participants make moderate lifestyle changes to prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes.

According to the Center for Disease Control, there are 26 million people in this county with diabetes, and 86 million people with prediabetes. Prediabetes is a rise in blood sugar levels above normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. The agency stated 90% of adults who have prediabetes don’t know they have it, and Prediabetes can put you at a higher risk for developing Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

More Details:

When: January 23, 2019 Time: 1:30 p.m. Location: Westville Manor 2215 Fulton Street Anderson, IN Program Contact: Vanessa Summers 1-866-295-2377

About IMHC In 1992, local minority health coalitions throughout Indiana were inspired to start addressing the health disparities among Indiana residents. With the help of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, they collaborated to develop the first 5-year Minority Health Strategic Plan for Indiana. As a result, these local coalitions were able to create the Indiana Minority Health Coalition to facilitate the adoption of the strategic plan as it passed through the legislative process. The general consensus among the leadership was that the Minority Health Initiative needed one statewide entity that could serve as a focal point and a unified voice for the local coalitions' concerns. Thus, IMHC was legally incorporated in 1994.

