10/01/2019 17:19:00

Interim Dividend

UK Mortgages Ltd - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

London, January 10

10 January 2019

UK Mortgages Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Re:      Dividend Announcement

The Directors of UK Mortgages Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the quarter end 31 December 2018 as follows:

            Ex Dividend Date         17 January 2019

            Record Date                  18 January 2019

            Payment Date               31 January 2019

            Dividend per Share      1.5 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown             +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath              +44 (0) 20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson

