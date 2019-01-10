JAGGAER’s Source-to Pay-Platform Enables the University of California System’s Green Procurement Policy

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces that the University of California has leveraged JAGGAER’s software to meet the school’s Sustainable Procurement Policy and associated Guidelines. JAGGAER’s platform allows UC schools to select suppliers based on multiple classes of “Green” and socially responsible categorization.

“JAGGAER’s solutions are helping us fulfill a critical part of our vision, as an essential component of the financial health of the University, and our mission, to expand opportunities for teaching, research and public service, by delivering savings and efficient procurement services. Now these same solutions are enabling us to operate with a Green mandate, which we feel should set a standard for the entire country,” says William M. “Bill” Cooper, Associate Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer, University of California Procurement Services.

Each year, just over 300 University of California procurement professionals partner with fellow administrators, faculty and students to purchase over $8 billion in goods and services in support of the institution’s missions of teaching, research and public service.

JAGGAER provides UC campuses with the ability to create a customized supplier product or item flag on the eProcurement platform. Campuses develop a standardized “UC Green” custom flag to denote products in catalogs that meet preferred level Green criteria. Flags can also be used to highlight items that meet UC Green standards in product searches, and to track Green spend.

The JAGGAER solution also provides for “supplier class” flags that can be used to identify suppliers who are Economically and Socially Responsible (EaSR) – i.e. Small Business Enterprises, Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, Women-owned Business Enterprises, etc.

The UC employs a systemwide approach, leveraging the University’s spending power for better pricing, terms and conditions, resulting in the delivery of $382 million in annual benefit in fiscal year 2018. Their mandates include driving down Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and promoting new revenue opportunities through effective sourcing, contract management and supply chain solutions; and partnering with suppliers to develop business relationships and solutions that optimize value for the University.

