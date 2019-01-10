10/01/2019 13:56:34

Josh Groban’s Sold-Out Bridges Concert From Madison Square Garden Comes to Cinemas Nationwide on February 12

Denver, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi-platinum award-winning singer, songwriter and global superstar Josh Groban announced today that his critically acclaimed, sold out performance from New York’s famed Madison Square Garden, which recently marked the end of his Fall arena Bridges Tour, will be coming to cinemas nationwide on February 12th in collaboration with global event cinema distributor, Trafalgar Releasing and Warner Bros. Records.

 

Described as “beautiful, pitch-perfect” (NY Times) and the “eighth world wonder” (Digital Journal), Groban’s voice is instantly recognizable to fans around the world. Joining him on stage at this very special concert is Tony-Award winning, multi-platinum recording artist and actress, Idina Menzel as well as Grammy-Award winner and Billboard chart topper Jennifer Nettles.

 

The Bridges Tour follows the release of Groban’s eighth studio album, Bridges, which debuted at number one on the Billboard US Top Album Sales chart in October. Recorded before a live audience, the show includes a mixture of new songs and classic hits as well as duets with both Menzel and Nettles.

 

Tickets for Josh Groban Bridges From Madison Square Garden will be on sale beginning today at JoshGrobaninCinemas.com or at participating theater box offices.

 

“My favorite moments as a musician are on stage, where songs fully take flight the way they were always intended,” Groban said. “Performing songs, old and new, at such an iconic venue as Madison Square Garden is always demanding and exciting. To have captured on film such a special night, full of friends and family and fans from all over the world, is something I’m truly grateful for.”

 

Kymberli Frueh, Trafalgar Releasing’s SVP Programming and Content Acquisitions, added “We are delighted to bring this monumental concert to cinemas for Josh’s fans to experience in an intimate setting, with an exclusive message from Josh to cinema audiences about the importance of this concert to him.”

 

Possessing one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, GRAMMY nominated singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 30 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances. The 37-year-old Los Angeles native is the only artist who has had two albums appear on the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums list of the past decade, according to Billboard.

 

He has appeared in the feature films Crazy, Stupid, LoveThe Hollars, Coffee Town, and Muppets Most Wanted, as well as on NBC’s The Office, FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, CBS’ The Crazy Ones and Netflix’s The Good Cop opposite Tony Danza. 

 

Groban has released eight studio albums, his 2001 self-titled 5x-platinum debut, 2003’s 6x-platinum Closer, 2006’s double-platinum Awake, 2007’s 6x platinum Grammy-nominated Noel, 2010’s gold-certified Illuminations, and 2013’s gold-certified All That Echoes, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, giving Groban his first No. 1 debut and third chart-topper. In 2015 he released Stages, a collection of songs from Broadway Musicals, and in 2017, Groban concluded his Broadway run in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, which Time Out New York called, “one of the best musicals of the decade”. He also released his first coffee table book, Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway. which documented the past two years of his life on Broadway. Groban remains an active arts education philanthropist and advocate as a member of Americans for the Arts Artists Committee and Groban’s Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education, and cultural awareness.

 

JoshGroban.com | Facebook.com/JoshGroban | Twitter: @JoshGroban | Instagram: @JoshGroban

 

Artwork and photos related to Josh Groban Bridges From Madison Square Garden can be found here:  https://thinkjam.box.com/s/092i8xeuitrfa7hqlut7zz0ndrw2e6mp 

