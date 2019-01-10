10/01/2019 13:45:00

KushCo Holdings to Participate in Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami on January 15 - 16

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) (“KushCo” or the “Company”), the parent company of innovative cannabis industry leaders such as Kush Supply Co., Kush Energy, The Hybrid Creative, and Koleto Innovations, which provide a range of services and products for the regulated cannabis, CBD and other related industries, today announced Nick Kovacevich, CEO of KushCo Holdings., will present on the subject of “Solving Hyper Growth in Cannabis” on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 1:15pm ET, at the Benzinga Cannabis Executive Retreat.

Stephen Christoffersen, Vice President, Corporate Development, will also present at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to be held at Eden Roc in Miami Beach, FL on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 1:50 PM ET in Ballroom 1.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is among the largest gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, facilitating access between entrepreneurs building cannabis enterprises, and critical investors. Benzinga is a leading financial media outlet with extensive coverage of the cannabis space.

To learn more about the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, please visit: https://www.benzingacannabisconference.com/

To be added to the distribution list, please email ir@kushco.com with “Kush” in the subject line.

About KushCo Holdings, Inc.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) is the parent company to a strategically integrated group of business units that are transformative leaders across several industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries and brands provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

KushCo Holdings’ brands include Kush Supply Co., a dynamic sales platform that is the nation’s largest and most respected distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories to the cannabis and CBD industry, Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents, Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for clients across several industries, and Koleto Innovations, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units and regularly sells to more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and producers across North America, South America, and Europe. KushCo Holdings subsidiaries maintain facilities in the five largest U.S. cannabis markets as well as having a local sales presence in every major U.S. cannabis market.

KushCo Holdings strives to be the industry leader for responsible and compliant products and services in the legal cannabis and CBD industry. The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc.  While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888)-920-5874.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: “potential,” “look forward,” “expect,”  “believe,” “dedicated,” “building,” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company’s website, at: www.kushco.com.

