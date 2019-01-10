Lincoln Property Company Awarded Management of Legacy West 29-Story High-rise

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Property Company , the second largest multifamily manager in the United States, was recently awarded management of LVL 29 – a residential high-rise located in Legacy West.

The 29-Story Homerise® Signature Design, developed by NE Development in conjunction with Hunt Construction Group, Humphreys & Partners Architects, and Henderson Design Studio, will feature 328 units ranging in size from 680 square feet to 3,580 square foot penthouses.

A 24-hour lobby desk attendant will greet guests upon entrance to the access-controlled lobby of LVL 29 and residents will enjoy building and recreation amenities such as:

Expansive, fully-equipped, fitness center with drink bar and towel service

Cycle-spinning room and fitness-on-demand yoga room with digital screen programming

Grand cabana with fire and water feature

100′ resort-style swimming pool with splash and tanning deck and two outdoor kitchens with grilling and eating areas

Poker tournament lounge equipped with dual tables, flat-screen displays, and a separate lounge area

Standard home designs will include window roller shades, 9’ to 10’ ceilings, granite and quartz countertops, premium stainless steel appliances, and extra-deep under-mount sinks. Premium interiors feature pullout pantries, glass-front wine captains, designer 42” cabinetry, and freestanding tubs, among others.

LVL 29 is located north of the junction between Headquarters and Communications Parkway, allowing for high walkability and easy access to Windrose Avenue and Legacy Hall shopping and dining.

Lincoln Property Company will begin leasing the building in January 2019 with completion slated for summer 2019.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. In the early 1970's, Lincoln expanded its product mix to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, and other mixed-use assets. In 1972, Lincoln took this expertise within the United States to Western Europe and the Middle East.

In 2001, Lincoln joined forces with the U.S. Department of Defense to renovate and redevelop family housing at selected bases for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Army. Through innovative management, property rehabilitation and award-winning new construction designs, Lincoln is now one of the largest operators of military housing in the country.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/about/client-services or www.lincolnapts.com/communities for apartment listings in your area.

