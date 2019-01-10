10/01/2019 14:01:00

Lincoln Property Company Awarded Management of Legacy West 29-Story High-rise

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Property Company, the second largest multifamily manager in the United States, was recently awarded management of LVL 29 – a residential high-rise located in Legacy West.

The 29-Story Homerise® Signature Design, developed by NE Development in conjunction with Hunt Construction Group, Humphreys & Partners Architects, and Henderson Design Studio, will feature 328 units ranging in size from 680 square feet to 3,580 square foot penthouses.

A 24-hour lobby desk attendant will greet guests upon entrance to the access-controlled lobby of LVL 29 and residents will enjoy building and recreation amenities such as:

  • Expansive, fully-equipped, fitness center with drink bar and towel service

  • Cycle-spinning room and fitness-on-demand yoga room with digital screen programming

  • Grand cabana with fire and water feature

  • 100′ resort-style swimming pool with splash and tanning deck and two outdoor kitchens with grilling and eating areas

  • Poker tournament lounge equipped with dual tables, flat-screen displays, and a separate lounge area

Standard home designs will include window roller shades, 9’ to 10’ ceilings, granite and quartz countertops, premium stainless steel appliances, and extra-deep under-mount sinks. Premium interiors feature pullout pantries, glass-front wine captains, designer 42” cabinetry, and freestanding tubs, among others.

LVL 29 is located north of the junction between Headquarters and Communications Parkway, allowing for high walkability and easy access to Windrose Avenue and Legacy Hall shopping and dining.

Lincoln Property Company will begin leasing the building in January 2019 with completion slated for summer 2019.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. In the early 1970's, Lincoln expanded its product mix to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, and other mixed-use assets. In 1972, Lincoln took this expertise within the United States to Western Europe and the Middle East.

In 2001, Lincoln joined forces with the U.S. Department of Defense to renovate and redevelop family housing at selected bases for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Army. Through innovative management, property rehabilitation and award-winning new construction designs, Lincoln is now one of the largest operators of military housing in the country.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/about/client-services or www.lincolnapts.com/communities for apartment listings in your area.

Media Contact:

Sheri Sandefur Killingsworth, Vice President - Marketing & Communications

214-740-3300 | corporate@lpsi.com

SOURCE Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln_Property_Company_Color_NEW_Color.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
50
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
28
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
25
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
25
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
AAIS delivers second release of its openIDL blockchain platform expanding statutory reporting capabilities
2
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
3
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cheetah Mobile Inc. Investors
4
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.
5
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. 

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:15
Northstar Electronics, Inc. (NEIK) Provides an Interim Update as Its Subsidiary Achieves Another Milestone
14:11
Completion of Settlement Claim
14:10
Valero Energy Corporation and Valero Energy Partners LP Announce Completion of Merger
14:09
Net Asset Value(s)
14:07
VelocityEHS Addresses Questions Ahead of OSHA’s Feb 1 Recordkeeping Standard Deadline
14:01
Lincoln Property Company Awarded Management of Legacy West 29-Story High-rise
13:56
Josh Groban’s Sold-Out Bridges Concert From Madison Square Garden Comes to Cinemas Nationwide on February 12
13:50
Targa Resources Partners LP Announces $750.0 Million Offering of Senior Notes
13:45
DLT Resolution Provides Digitization & Call Center Services to Large Canadian City

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 January 2019 14:35:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-10 15:35:31 - 2019-01-10 14:35:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY