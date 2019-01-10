MariMed to be Featured at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Jan 16th

Fireman, CEO of 2018 Top Performing Cannabis Stock in Mass., will share insight on MariMed, U.S. cannabis market opportunity

Norwood, MA and MIAMI, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (OTCQB: MRMD) CEO Robert Fireman will be a featured presenter at the second annual Cannabis Capital Conference , hosted by premier financial media outlet Benzinga, to be held in Miami, Florida, Jan. 15-16, 2019. This highly-anticipated event sets the standard among cannabis conferences, offering unparalleled access and seamless interaction between the entrepreneurs who are establishing highly promising companies and the investors whose capital will fuel their efforts.

Fireman’s MariMed presentation will be at 1:50 pm in Ballroom 3 at Eden Roc Hotel-Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Fla. Mr. Fireman, who grew MariMed from its early stages to a multi-state, publicly traded cannabis organization that was one of the top performing cannabis stocks of 2018, will be in good company with presenters including top investors like CNBC's Tim Seymour, Jon Najarian and New Cannabis Ventures founder Alan Brochstein and other top cannabis company CEOs.

“2018 was a banner year for MariMed and the cannabis and hemp industries. In anticipation of the federal government legalizing hemp through passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, MariMed expanded its footprint into the Hemp CBD industry, creating a new business division and revenue stream,” stated Robert Fireman. “Several new medical and recreational cannabis markets have emerged or expanded this year. We’re looking forward to sharing details of strategic license and facility acquisitions and how we will leverage developments in new legal markets to accelerate MariMed’s growth in 2019 and beyond.”

Tickets for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference are on sale now and can be purchased online at https://www.benzingacannabisconference.com . Investors can qualify for free passes by emailing bzcannabis@benzinga.com .

MariMed was named The Best Performing Stock in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal , The Best Performing Marijuana Stock in 2018 by Fresh Toast, one of the 3 Best Cannabis Stocks of 2018 by Motley Fool, and one of five Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch by High Times. MariMed has developed and manages six facilities in five states, has five additional facilities under development, and distributes its branded products in seven states.

Fireman will present an overview of MariMed’s current operations, examples of MariMed’s best-in-class branded products, an update of company strategy, and highlights of the company’s financial performance. His presentation will address MariMed’s competitive advantages in the US cannabis market, as well as a preview of emerging themes in the rapidly evolving U.S. cannabis industry.

# # #

About MariMed Inc.:

MariMed is a multi-state cannabis company that develops, owns and operates licensed cannabis facilities and develops and distributes branded cannabis and hemp product lines. MariMed’s team has developed state-of-the-art regulatory-compliant facilities in DE, IL, NV, MD, MA, and RI, which are models of excellence in horticultural principals, cannabis production, product development, and dispensary operations. In addition, MariMed is on the forefront of precision-dosed branded cannabis and hemp-derived products for the treatment of specific medical conditions. MariMed currently distributes its branded products in approximately 10 states, and is expanding licensing and distribution to additional markets, encompassing thousands of dispensaries and additional retail outlets. MariMed Inc. is one of the top-performing public cannabis companies in the U.S., according to the U.S. Marijuana Index , ( www.marijuanaindex.com ). For additional information, visit www.MariMedAdvisors.com

