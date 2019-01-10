Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date December 31, 2018

Related content Nasdaq December 2018 Volumes, 4Q18 Estimated Revenue Ca.. Nasdaq Launches Water Pricing Index Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in Organogenesis Holdings I..

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of December 31, 2018, short interest in 2,368 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 7,704,133,868 shares compared with 7,664,483,327 shares in 2,369 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of December 14, 2018. The end-of-December short interest represents 3.09 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.55 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 931 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 839,705,645 shares at the end of the settlement date of December 31, 2018 compared with 851,084,985 shares in 934 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 3.21 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 3.30.

In summary, short interest in all 3,299 Nasdaq® securities totaled 8,543,839,513 shares at the December 31, 2018 settlement date, compared with 3,303 issues and 8,515,568,312 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 3.10 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 3.52 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

https://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or https://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit: https://business.nasdaq.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Sheahan

matthew.sheahan@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c93283d-6ea1-48e7-abf9-1445e17a595b

NDAQO