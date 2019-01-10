10/01/2019 15:54:51

Origin Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

RUSTON, La., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) (“Origin”), the financial holding company for Origin Bank, plans to issue fourth quarter and full year 2018 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, and hold a conference call to discuss such results on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Central (9:00 am Eastern). The conference call will be hosted by Drake Mills, Chairman, President and CEO, Steve Brolly, Chief Financial Officer, and Lance Hall, President of Origin Bank.

Conference Call and Live Webcast

To participate in the live conference call, please dial (877) 270-2148; International: (412) 902-6510 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at www.origin.bank under the Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://services.choruscall.com/links/obnk190124.html.

Conference Call Webcast Archive

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin is a financial holding company for Origin Bank, headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana, which provides a broad range of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients from 41 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Chris Reigelman

318-497-3177

chris@origin.bank 

Media Contact

Ryan Kilpatrick

318-232-7472

rkilpatrick@origin.bank 

57.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
51
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
28
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
25
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
25
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
22
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
AAIS delivers second release of its openIDL blockchain platform expanding statutory reporting capabilities
2
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
3
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cheetah Mobile Inc. Investors
4
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.
5
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. 

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:03
Brand New Content and Interactive Attractions Announced for Advanced Manufacturing Anaheim 2019
16:01
New Cost Maturity Index Helps Optimize Product Profitability
16:00
Executive Search Firm, Buffkin / Baker, Announces Partnership with College Sports Solutions, LLC
15:58
Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) - GCF TST2, TST3, TST4 maintenance window
15:54
Origin Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
15:51
Net Asset Value(s)
15:49
Connected Nation Salutes the American Farm Bureau Federation on its Centennial
15:38
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP – Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. – IMMU
15:37
Inspiration Reschedules Shareholders’ Meeting

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 January 2019 16:23:24
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-10 17:23:24 - 2019-01-10 16:23:24 - 1000 - Website: OKAY