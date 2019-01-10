10/01/2019 12:00:00

Ortega Deploys National Ad Campaign on Provision’s 3D, Holographic Media Network

Ortega Utilizes Provision’s Retail Network to Boost Coupon Redemption and In-Store Sales

CHATSWORTH, California, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Provision Interactive Technologies, Inc. ("Provision"), a subsidiary of Provision Holding, Inc. (OTCPINK: PVHO), announced today that Ortega®, a leader in Mexican meal solutions, is running a national media campaign on the Provision media network to increase purchases at the point-of-sale.  

Provision’s patented and award-winning 3D holographic display and 2D interactive touch screens are deployed at retailers nationwide, including through Coinstar kiosks at leading grocers. Through the kiosks, consumers are able to access product information, promotions, rewards and coupons for all of Ortega’s products including taco shells and kits, taco sauce, seasonings, and more.

“We are thrilled to have added an established and well-respected brand such as Ortega to the Provision platform,” said Provision’s President and CEO Mark Leonard. “The Provision network has proven to be highly effective in generating above average coupon redemption rates and we look forward to achieving similar results for the Ortega brand.”

“We are always looking for new ways to engage with our customers and provide them with additional value,” said Juv Marchisio, Marketing Director – Grocery, Ortega. “The Provision technology not only stands out at the point of purchase, but it enables us to provide a coupon to incentivize buying now and buying more.”   

Provision’s patented and award-winning media network is currently available in hundreds of retail locations across the U.S. A recent case study identified that the average rate of redemption for coupons generated by Provision was 17.4 percent. This is an extraordinary redemption rate when measured against the published national average coupon redemption rate of 1.2 percent.

About Ortega  

Since 1897, Ortega® has offered distinctive Mexican foods inspired by Mama Ortega's passion for cooking. Today, Ortega makes America’s number one selling taco sauce, along with great-tasting taco shells, tortillas, salsas, seasonings, dinner kits, refried beans, and jalapeño and chile peppers.

About Provision Interactive Technologies, Inc.

Provision Interactive Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Provision Holding, Inc. (OTCPINK: PVHO), is the leading developer of intelligent, interactive 3D holographic display technologies, software, and integrated solutions used primarily in retail settings. Provision’s 3D advertising displays are designed to increase in-store engagement, coupon redemption and point-of-purchase activity. 

Provision's 3D holographic display systems represent a revolutionary technology that project full color, high-resolution videos into space detached from the screen, without the need for special glasses. Provision holds more than 10 patents related to its 3D holographic technology, for both consumer and commercial applications. For more information, visit www.provision.tv.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains projections of future results and other forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in the projections and forward-looking statements included in this press release are described in our publicly filed reports. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, the acceptance of our products, lack of revenue growth, failure to realize profitability, inability to raise capital and market conditions that negatively affect the market price of our common stock. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements unless legally required.

Ortega Deploys National Ad Campaign on Provision’s 3D, Holographic Media Network

