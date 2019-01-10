10/01/2019 22:34:01

Park Electrochemical Corp. CEO to Speak at Annual Needham Growth Conference

Related content
03 Jan - 
Park Electrochemical Corp. Reports Third Quarter Result..
27 Dec - 
Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Third Quar..
17 Dec - 
Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Major Expansion of..

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE – PKE) announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Shore, will speak at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 12:50 P.M., EST.  A live audio webcast, along with presentation materials, including an update of the Company’s long-term forecast, will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham89/pke.  An archived replay will also be available at the same link for 90 calendar days.

The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 8:30 A.M. EST on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at https://parkelectro.com/needham-conference/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkelectro.com under “Needham Conference” on the “Shareholders” page.

Park Electrochemical Corp. is an Aerospace Company which develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets.  Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials.  Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications.  Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft.  Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications.  As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry.  Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s patented composite Sigma Strut™ and Alpha Strut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft.  Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do.  When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up. 

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkelectro.com.

Contact:

Martina Bar Kochva

48 South Service Road

Melville, NY 11747

(631) 465-3600

logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:34 PKE
Park Electrochemical Corp. CEO to Speak at Annual Needham Growth Conference
03 Jan PKE
Park Electrochemical Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results and Declares Special Cash Dividend
27 Dec PKE
Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
17 Dec PKE
Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Major Expansion of Its Aerospace Manufacturing, Development and Design Facilities in Newton, Kansas
12 Dec PKE
Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend
06 Dec PKE
Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Election of Two Officers
04 Dec PKE
Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Completion of Sale of Its Electronics Business to AGC Inc.
25 Oct PKE
Research Report Identifies Sorrento Therapeutics, Hurco Companies, Veritiv, Park Electrochemical, VBI Vaccines, and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
15 Oct PKE
Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of RadarWave™ Prepreg Material for Advanced Radome Systems
04 Oct PKE
Park Electrochemical Corp. Reports Second Quarter Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Orlando Magic Partner with Violet Defense to Protect its Players with Patented UV Germ-Killing Technology
2
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
3
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cheetah Mobile Inc. Investors
4
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CURO Group Holdings Corp.
5
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.

Related stock quotes

Park Electrochemical Cor.. 21.97 -0.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:51
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Cheetah Mobile Inc. To Contact The Firm
22:51
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima To Contact The Firm
22:44
UPDATE - Prometheum Raises $12mm From HashKey Digital Asset Group Limited; Signs Strategic Partnership with Shanghai Wanxiang Blockchain Inc., an early backer of Ethereum
22:34
Park Electrochemical Corp. CEO to Speak at Annual Needham Growth Conference
22:21
Glen Burnie Bancorp Declares 4Q 2018 Dividend
22:18
Tanzanian Royalty Announces the Immediate Start of Major Drilling Program
22:03
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Dates of Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
21:58
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Marriott International, Inc. To Contact The Firm
21:46
Naropa University Endorses Federal Carbon Pricing

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 January 2019 23:09:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-11 00:09:04 - 2019-01-10 23:09:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY