Park Electrochemical Corp. CEO to Speak at Annual Needham Growth Conference

Related content Park Electrochemical Corp. Reports Third Quarter Result.. Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Third Quar.. Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Major Expansion of..

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE – PKE) announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Shore, will speak at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 12:50 P.M., EST. A live audio webcast, along with presentation materials, including an update of the Company’s long-term forecast, will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham89/pke . An archived replay will also be available at the same link for 90 calendar days.

The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 8:30 A.M. EST on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at https://parkelectro.com/needham-conference/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkelectro.com under “Needham Conference” on the “Shareholders” page.

Park Electrochemical Corp. is an Aerospace Company which develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s patented composite Sigma Strut™ and Alpha Strut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkelectro.com .

Contact:

Martina Bar Kochva

48 South Service Road

Melville, NY 11747

(631) 465-3600