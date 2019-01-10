10/01/2019 15:34:13

Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, Continues its Michigan Market Expansion with the Acquisition of Silverton Skin Institute

Lombard, Illinois, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Dermatology has acquired Silverton Skin Institute, further expanding the Pinnacle footprint and dermatology expertise in Michigan. Silverton Skin Institute is led by Kimball Silverton, D.O., a distinguished dermatologist in the Grand Blanc area.

“Our continued expansion in Michigan is based on partnering with practices dedicated to the highest quality patient care,” said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. “Silverton Skin Institute is dedicated to the same patient centered principles as Pinnacle Dermatology.  We are honored to welcome Dr. Silverton and his team to our network of high quality practices.”

Kimball Silverton, D.O. is a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained cosmetic surgeon.  Dr. Silverton trained exclusively in Los Angeles where he completed a dermatology residency followed by a cosmetic surgery fellowship through the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery.   He is also an associate professor of dermatology at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan and is Chief of Dermatology at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc.  As an Associate Professor of a Dermatology Residency program, Dr. Silverton teaches aspiring dermatologists as well as other physicians.  Dr. Silverton is also an expert in Mohs surgery and spent years engaged in clinical drug research pertaining to skin cancer, acne, Psoriasis, Rosacea, Eczema and other conditions of the skin.

"We look forward to continuing to serve dermatology patients in the Grand Blanc area with highly personalized attention and expertise we have always provided,” says Dr. Silverton. “Leveraging the Pinnacle Dermatology shared services model, we will continue our focus on high quality, patient-centered care.”

In addition to Dr. Kimball, Silverton Skin Institute has the following dermatology providers

  • Timothy Kessler, PA-C is a certified Physician Assistant.  He graduated top of his class from the University of Detroit Mercy with a Master’s of Science degree.  He completed his internship at Hurley Medical Center in 1996.  Tim is also a member of the American Academy of Physicians Assistants (AAPA).  After nine years in practice, Tim joined the Silverton Skin Institute in 2009.  Tim participates in several prominent research projects addressing psoriasis, A-topic dermatitis and other skin diseases.

  • Jason Hui, PA-C is a certified Physician Assistant. He attended Michigan State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1999.  He then furthered his career after successfully completing a didactic course and receiving a Master’s Degree from Central Michigan University.  Jason is also a member of the American Academy of Physicians Assistants (AAPA).  Jason tracks dermatological advances by taking part in research at the Silverton Skin Institute with a focus on psoriasis. 

  • Michelle Bowling, MSN, FNP-C started her career in 2006 as a registered nurse at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. Michelle’s background was in telemetry as well as post-operative surgical care. During her time at Saint Joseph, she was named, Nurse of the Year, she graduated with honors from Indiana Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She was invited to join the Sigma Theta Tau National Honor Society because of her achievements. After several years in management, she decided to further her career as a Family Nurse Practitioner at Frontier Nursing University to reach her dream of practicing as a provider in Dermatology. After becoming board certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, Michelle moved from Winchester, KY to be a part of the Silverton Skin Institute. She is an active member of both the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society.

Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care and has expanded services throughout the region with offices whose values and standard practices are aligned with this mission.  Responsive and passionate patient care, including same day appointments, patient education and a commitment to provide screening for early skin cancer detection are central to our practices.

Silverton Skin Institute will continue to serve patients at their current location. Medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call the office at 810-606-7500.

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC

Pinnacle Dermatology is proud to be a place where extraordinary things happen.  Our physicians, clinic staff members and corporate employees all work together to help our patients get and keep healthy skin, hair and nails in every clinic, every day.   If you are looking for extraordinary medical and cosmetic dermatology services, let us show you what is possible.  www.pinnacleskin.com

Barbara Goworowski

Pinnacle Dermatology

708-634-4604

barbara.goworowski@pinnacleskin.com

