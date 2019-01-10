10/01/2019 17:24:48

SECU Ready to Help Members with Tax Preparation Needs Starting January 23rd

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tax season is quickly approaching and State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) is ready to help!  Mark your calendars – starting January 23rd, SECU tax preparers in all 265 offices statewide will be able to complete and electronically file federal and North Carolina income tax returns for members who are eligible to participate in the Credit Union’s Low-Cost Tax Preparation program.

SECU began offering its low-cost program in 2010, providing members with convenient tax preparation service.  Qualifying members can have their tax returns prepared for a flat fee of only $75, which includes preparing and filing both the federal and state tax returns.  It is an affordable benefit for members and one they continue to take advantage of year after year.  During the 2018 tax filing season, SECU personnel filed 72,847 tax returns on behalf of members!

“The growth of SECU’s Low-Cost Tax Preparation program is an indication of the tremendous value we’re offering members,” said Tenesha Carter, SECU’s Senior Vice President of Tax Preparation Services.  “Our tax preparers work diligently to help members during tax season and throughout the year, offering education for tax and financial matters to help strengthen their overall financial health.  We’re looking forward to helping even more members this upcoming tax season!”

Members can visit SECU’s website, www.ncsecu.org, to learn more about the Low-Cost Tax Preparation program as well as information regarding other available filing options.

About SECU

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the State of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 81 years.  The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities.  SECU serves over 2.3 million members through 265 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone and a website, www.ncsecu.org.

Contact:  Leigh Brady, EVP – Organizational Development

Office:  919-807-8347 | leigh.brady@ncsecu.org    

 

SECU Logo - High Def..jpg

