10/01/2019 19:18:22

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EIX MDR ATUS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Related content
15:00 - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC ..
09 Jan - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATUS and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, ..
09 Jan - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EIX and CMCM: Levi & Korsinsky,..

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

Class Period: February 23, 2016 and November 12, 2018

Get additional information about EIX: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/edison-international-loss-submission-form?wire=3

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

Class Period: January 24, 2018 and October 30, 2018

Get additional information about MDR: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mcdermott-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2019

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the June 2017 Initial Public Offering

Get additional information about ATUS: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/altice-usa-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:18 EIX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EIX MDR ATUS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
09 Jan CMCM
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EIX and CMCM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
09 Jan EIX
EIX DEADLINE NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Edison International Investors of Important Jan 15 Deadline in Class Action – EIX
09 Jan EIX
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EIX, ATUS and PPDF
08 Jan EIX
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EIX and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
08 Jan EIX
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Edison International (NYSE: EIX) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
08 Jan EIX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MGI EIX MDR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
07 Jan EIX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Edison International (EIX) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - January 15, 2019
07 Jan EIX
DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Edison International and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
07 Jan EIX
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EIX, MDR and ATUS

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
2
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cheetah Mobile Inc. Investors
3
AAIS delivers second release of its openIDL blockchain platform expanding statutory reporting capabilities
4
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CURO Group Holdings Corp.
5
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.

Related stock quotes

Edison International 59.25 1.5% Stock price increasing
Altice USA Inc Class A 17.80 -2.8% Stock price decreasing
McDermott International .. 8.330 1.1% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:26
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NSANY CURO DXC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
19:22
Miller/Howard Drill Bit to Burner Tip® FundEarns a 5-Star Overall Morningstar RatingTM
19:21
WestPark Capital Announces Closing and Exercise of the Over Allotment of an $8.2 million Firm Commitment IPO for MMTec Inc.
19:18
PAO Group Proudly Announces New MJ Entity Acquisition
19:18
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EIX MDR ATUS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
19:16
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GSKY TX CMCM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
19:12
Enwave receives funding to expand environmentally friendly deep lake cooling system
19:12
New music party themed hotel, Melody Maker Cancun, in Mexico.
19:11
Chesapeake Health Care Improves Patient Access with Clearwave Self-Service Solutions

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 January 2019 19:50:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-10 20:50:27 - 2019-01-10 19:50:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY