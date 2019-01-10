SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EIX MDR ATUS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

Class Period: February 23, 2016 and November 12, 2018

Get additional information about EIX: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/edison-international-loss-submission-form?wire=3

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

Class Period: January 24, 2018 and October 30, 2018

Get additional information about MDR: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mcdermott-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2019

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the June 2017 Initial Public Offering

Get additional information about ATUS: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/altice-usa-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com