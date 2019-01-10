Simon and PFSweb Launch New Mall-Based eCommerce Fulfillment Platform

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simon and PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) today announced the introduction of RetailConnectSM, a new “Fulfillment-as-a-Service” (FaaS) solution, for select Simon centers to enhance omni-channel operations for brands and retailers.

Tailored specifically for Simon’s retail partners, RetailConnect enables mall-based retailers to fulfill eCommerce orders without allocating additional space, staffing, hardware or software, thereby maximizing the omni-channel value of their physical stores. RetailConnect plans to initially support “Buy Online/Ship From Store” transactions from a centralized RetailConnect Depot at Simon locations and grow to encompass same day delivery, in-store pick-up, curbside delivery, or centralized pick-up at centers.

“Stores play an increasingly important role in eCommerce fulfillment,” commented Mike Willoughby, CEO of PFSweb. “RetailConnect is purpose-built by PFS to rapidly improve omni-channel fulfillment with minimal effort and investment by the retailer. This agreement marks the critical final step in bringing RetailConnect to market.”

Andy Hutcherson, SVP of Innovation & Customer Experience at Simon added “Our collaboration with PFS to launch RetailConnect at Simon demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovate the shopping experience for retailers, brands and customers. Our iconic properties, coupled with PFS’s technology, will offer retailers at Simon a unique opportunity to reduce eCommerce fulfillment costs and drive greater efficiencies.”

PFS is completing development and testing of the RetailConnect platform with an initial “Buy Online/Ship From Store” roll-out for retailers planned in early Q2 2019 - and the pilot will be based at a Simon property in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

PFS will also be exhibiting and presenting demos of the RetailConnect product at NRF 2019: Retail's BIG Show. The event takes place January 13-15, 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. NRF attendees are invited to schedule a meeting with the PFS team at https://www.pfscommerce.com/contact/ or at booth 4541.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com .

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, Canada Goose, PANDORA, T.J. Maxx, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com .

