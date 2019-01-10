10/01/2019 13:30:00

Simon and PFSweb Launch New Mall-Based eCommerce Fulfillment Platform

Related content
07 Dec - 
New Research Coverage Highlights Simon Property Group, ..
03 Dec - 
LiveArea Included As One of the “Most Significant” Comm..
14 Nov - 
Kendo Brands Teams with LiveArea as its Digital Design ..

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simon and PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) today announced the introduction of RetailConnectSM, a new “Fulfillment-as-a-Service” (FaaS) solution, for select Simon centers to enhance omni-channel operations for brands and retailers.

Tailored specifically for Simon’s retail partners, RetailConnect enables mall-based retailers to fulfill eCommerce orders without allocating additional space, staffing, hardware or software, thereby maximizing the omni-channel value of their physical stores. RetailConnect plans to initially support “Buy Online/Ship From Store” transactions from a centralized RetailConnect Depot at Simon locations and grow to encompass same day delivery, in-store pick-up, curbside delivery, or centralized pick-up at centers.

“Stores play an increasingly important role in eCommerce fulfillment,” commented Mike Willoughby, CEO of PFSweb. “RetailConnect is purpose-built by PFS to rapidly improve omni-channel fulfillment with minimal effort and investment by the retailer. This agreement marks the critical final step in bringing RetailConnect to market.”

Andy Hutcherson, SVP of Innovation & Customer Experience at Simon added “Our collaboration with PFS to launch RetailConnect at Simon demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovate the shopping experience for retailers, brands and customers. Our iconic properties, coupled with PFS’s technology, will offer retailers at Simon a unique opportunity to reduce eCommerce fulfillment costs and drive greater efficiencies.”

PFS is completing development and testing of the RetailConnect platform with an initial “Buy Online/Ship From Store” roll-out for retailers planned in early Q2 2019 - and the pilot will be based at a Simon property in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

PFS will also be exhibiting and presenting demos of the RetailConnect product at NRF 2019: Retail's BIG Show. The event takes place January 13-15, 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. NRF attendees are invited to schedule a meeting with the PFS team at https://www.pfscommerce.com/contact/ or at booth 4541.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, Canada Goose, PANDORA, T.J. Maxx, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com.

Investor Relations:

Sean Mansouri or Scott Liolios

Liolios

Tel 1-949-574-3860

PFSW@liolios.com

PFSweb logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:30 SPG
Simon and PFSweb Launch New Mall-Based eCommerce Fulfillment Platform
07 Dec RAD
New Research Coverage Highlights Simon Property Group, World Fuel Services, Rite Aid, CoreSite Realty, Digital Realty Trust, and Stewart Information Services — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
30 Oct PTEN
New Research Coverage Highlights Simon Property Group, Schnitzer Steel Industries, The Boston Beer, Boston Scientific, Healthcare Trust of America, and Patterson-UTI Energy — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
01 Aug SPG
New Research Coverage Highlights Innophos, Equity Commonwealth, Delek US, J & J Snack Foods, Senior Housing Properties Trust, and Simon Property Group — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
29 Mar EQR
New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands' End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group, and Bonanza Creek Energy — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
26 Jan EQR
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Provident Financial Services, Nanometrics, Monotype Imaging, Simon Property Group, SailPoint Technologies, and Equity Residential — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
AAIS delivers second release of its openIDL blockchain platform expanding statutory reporting capabilities
2
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
3
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cheetah Mobile Inc. Investors
4
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.
5
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. 

Related stock quotes

Simon Property Group, In.. 173.42 0.1% Stock price increasing
PFSweb Inc 6.260 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:15
Northstar Electronics, Inc. (NEIK) Provides an Interim Update as Its Subsidiary Achieves Another Milestone
14:11
Completion of Settlement Claim
14:10
Valero Energy Corporation and Valero Energy Partners LP Announce Completion of Merger
14:09
Net Asset Value(s)
14:07
VelocityEHS Addresses Questions Ahead of OSHA’s Feb 1 Recordkeeping Standard Deadline
14:01
Lincoln Property Company Awarded Management of Legacy West 29-Story High-rise
13:56
Josh Groban’s Sold-Out Bridges Concert From Madison Square Garden Comes to Cinemas Nationwide on February 12
13:50
Targa Resources Partners LP Announces $750.0 Million Offering of Senior Notes
13:45
DLT Resolution Provides Digitization & Call Center Services to Large Canadian City

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 January 2019 14:35:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-10 15:35:23 - 2019-01-10 14:35:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY