10/01/2019 13:50:26

Targa Resources Partners LP Announces $750.0 Million Offering of Senior Notes

Related content
19 Dec - 
Altus Midstream Company Acquires 15 Percent of Gulf Coa..
14 Dec - 
Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribut..
03 Dec - 
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Wells Fargo Ann..

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Partners LP (the “Partnership”), a subsidiary of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP), and the Partnership’s subsidiary Targa Resources Partners Finance Corporation announced today that, subject to market conditions, they intend to sell in an offering in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to persons outside of the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act, $750.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027. The Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general partnership purposes, which may include partial or full redemption of its outstanding senior notes due 2019 or other senior notes, repaying borrowings under its credit facilities or other indebtedness, working capital and funding growth investments and acquisitions.

The securities to be offered have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The senior unsecured notes are expected to be eligible for trading by qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A under the Securities Act and by non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, except as required by law.

About Targa Resources Partners LP

Targa Resources Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership formed in October 2006 by its parent, Targa Resources Corp. (“TRC” or the “Company”), to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. On February 17, 2016, TRC completed the acquisition of all outstanding common units of the Partnership. Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream energy companies in North America. TRC owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling and selling refined petroleum products.

The principal executive offices of Targa Resources Partners LP are located at 811 Louisiana, Suite 2100, Houston, TX 77002 and their telephone number is 713-584-1000.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, factors and risks, many of which are outside the Partnership’s control, which could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of the Partnership. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, weather, political, economic and market conditions, including a decline in the price and market demand for natural gas liquids and crude oil, the timing and success of business development efforts, the credit risk of customers and other uncertainties. These and other applicable uncertainties, factors and risks are described more fully in the Partnership’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018, and any subsequently filed Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Partnership does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information please go to www.targaresources.com.

Contact the Company's investor relations department by email at InvestorRelations@targaresources.com or by phone at (713) 584-1133.

Sanjay Lad

Director – Investor Relations

Jennifer Kneale

Chief Financial Officer

targa.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:50 TRGP
Targa Resources Partners LP Announces $750.0 Million Offering of Senior Notes
19 Dec KMI
Altus Midstream Company Acquires 15 Percent of Gulf Coast Express Pipeline
14 Dec TRGP
Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units
03 Dec TRGP
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Wells Fargo Annual Midstream and Utility Symposium
27 Nov TRGP
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Jefferies Global Energy Conference
15 Nov TRGP
Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units
14 Nov TRGP
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Targa Resources, IntriCon, ENDRA Life Sciences, Coffee Holding Co., Orion Group, and Carbon Black — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
12 Nov TRGP
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Midstream Conference
09 Nov TRGP
Sanchez Midstream Partners Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results; Declares New Cash Distribution
08 Nov TRGP
Targa Resources Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Update on Growth Projects, Financing and Longer-Term Outlook

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
AAIS delivers second release of its openIDL blockchain platform expanding statutory reporting capabilities
2
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
3
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cheetah Mobile Inc. Investors
4
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.
5
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. 

Related stock quotes

Targa Resources Inc 43.79 2.6% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:15
Northstar Electronics, Inc. (NEIK) Provides an Interim Update as Its Subsidiary Achieves Another Milestone
14:11
Completion of Settlement Claim
14:10
Valero Energy Corporation and Valero Energy Partners LP Announce Completion of Merger
14:09
Net Asset Value(s)
14:07
VelocityEHS Addresses Questions Ahead of OSHA’s Feb 1 Recordkeeping Standard Deadline
14:01
Lincoln Property Company Awarded Management of Legacy West 29-Story High-rise
13:56
Josh Groban’s Sold-Out Bridges Concert From Madison Square Garden Comes to Cinemas Nationwide on February 12
13:50
Targa Resources Partners LP Announces $750.0 Million Offering of Senior Notes
13:45
DLT Resolution Provides Digitization & Call Center Services to Large Canadian City

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 January 2019 14:35:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-10 15:35:27 - 2019-01-10 14:35:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY