The Movie Studio Inc. Announces Additional Financing for Production of 2019 Movies “Cause & Effect” and “Pegasus” and New Music Videos

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) www.themoviestudio.com proudly announces additional financing for production of “Cause & Effect,” and “PEGASUS” and new music videos for national recording artist “GENE LOVES JEZEBEL”. www.genelovesjezebel.com

The Company begins principal photography of performance footage of Gene Loves Jezebel on location in Ft. Lauderdale Florida on January 13th 2018 in Ft. Lauderdale Florida.

Gene Loves Jezebel (GLJ) are a British rock band formed in the early 1980 s by identical twin brothers Jay Aston (born John Aston) and Michael. Gene Loves Jezebel's best-known songs include "Heartache", "Desire (Come and Get It)" (1986), "The Motion of Love" (1987), "Jealous" (1990) and "Break the Chain" (1993), as well as their broody dark alternative club hits "Bruises" (1983), "Influenza (Relapse)" (1984), and "The Cow" (1985). "Desire" (1985) was GLJ's most successful single in the UK. GLJ was previously signed to Geffen Records.

The Company intends to produce up to two (2) music videos for Gene Loves Jezebel, “Downhill Both Ways and Exploding Girls” and leverage the produced music video(s) in domestic U.S. media and forthcoming strategic partnership(s).

Subsequent production of our new motion pictures Pegasus and Cause & Effect commences on January 14th, 2019 on location in Ft. Lauderdale Florida. “Cause & Effect,” is an action thriller and “PEGASUS” a horse power driven family story and is currently the Companies signature motion picture intellectual property.

Continuing to utilize the Company's unique business model of location and product placement integration, The Movie Studio, Inc. will continue to strengthen worldwide distribution, pre-sale and pick-ups of the feature films prior to production.

The Company has utilized this manufacturing methodology in its last two completed films that have proven to add substantial production value while reducing significant capital expenditures (CAP-X) and reached major video on demand (VOD) network platforms Amazon and Comcast Xfinity on Demand.

“We are excited about our additional financial associations in regards to the Companies Qualified REG 1-A+ https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1109067/000168316818003486/movie_1aa8.htm and immediate production of new music videos for Gene Loves Jezebel and our new movies Cause and Effect and Pegasus. We believe our newly produced content will also reach major distribution arteries and when completed, licensed and bundled with other motion picture legacy content is an integral part of our plan. Gordon Scott Venters announced today.”

About the Movie Studio: The Movie Studio, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, produces, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption in theatrical, video on demand, foreign sales, and on various media devices. The Movie Studio, Inc. is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution and intends direct server access of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution. The company was formerly known as Destination Television, Inc. and changed its name to The Movie Studio, Inc. in November 2012. The Movie Studio, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

