Transaction in Own Shares

Related content Holding(s) in Company Transaction in Own Shares Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange. Date of purchase: 10 January 2019 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 174,228 Highest price paid per share (pence): 23.15 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 22.55 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 22.8815

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,398,260,589 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,398,260,589 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

10 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3484 22.80 16:27:32 London Stock Exchange 81 22.80 16:27:32 London Stock Exchange 78 22.80 16:27:32 London Stock Exchange 182 22.80 16:27:31 London Stock Exchange 176 22.80 16:27:31 London Stock Exchange 1812 22.80 16:27:31 London Stock Exchange 5129 22.80 16:21:39 London Stock Exchange 15813 22.80 16:17:52 London Stock Exchange 5268 22.80 16:13:47 London Stock Exchange 5089 22.85 14:53:02 London Stock Exchange 1188 22.95 14:28:31 London Stock Exchange 2718 22.95 14:28:31 London Stock Exchange 1175 22.95 14:22:06 London Stock Exchange 5304 23.00 14:10:52 London Stock Exchange 4915 23.10 13:57:54 London Stock Exchange 1136 23.15 13:54:02 London Stock Exchange 172 23.15 13:54:02 London Stock Exchange 168 23.15 13:54:02 London Stock Exchange 4034 23.15 13:54:02 London Stock Exchange 5553 23.10 13:22:12 London Stock Exchange 258 23.10 13:10:23 London Stock Exchange 229 23.10 13:10:23 London Stock Exchange 230 23.10 13:10:23 London Stock Exchange 4133 23.10 13:10:23 London Stock Exchange 5401 23.10 13:00:41 London Stock Exchange 5028 23.10 12:41:49 London Stock Exchange 4788 23.15 12:27:41 London Stock Exchange 5056 23.05 12:13:16 London Stock Exchange 1715 23.10 11:53:32 London Stock Exchange 3350 23.10 11:53:32 London Stock Exchange 5053 23.05 11:35:27 London Stock Exchange 220 23.10 11:32:38 London Stock Exchange 5969 23.10 11:32:38 London Stock Exchange 983 23.00 11:29:56 London Stock Exchange 2802 22.90 11:10:40 London Stock Exchange 2477 22.90 11:10:37 London Stock Exchange 5800 23.05 11:08:10 London Stock Exchange 5430 22.75 10:56:25 London Stock Exchange 14688 22.75 10:55:24 London Stock Exchange 5688 22.80 10:54:10 London Stock Exchange 5170 22.80 10:54:10 London Stock Exchange 5364 22.55 10:25:51 London Stock Exchange 5622 22.55 10:17:39 London Stock Exchange 9612 22.55 10:08:46 London Stock Exchange 1830 22.60 10:00:46 London Stock Exchange 2718 22.60 10:00:46 London Stock Exchange 1139 22.60 09:37:51 London Stock Exchange

-ends-