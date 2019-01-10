PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
London, January 10
Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares
Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.
|Date of purchase:
|10 January 2019
|Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):
|174,228
|Highest price paid per share (pence):
|23.15
|Lowest price paid per share (pence):
|22.55
|Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):
|22.8815
Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,398,260,589 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,398,260,589 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
RICHARD MALONEY
COMPANY SECRETARY
10 January 2019
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price
(pence per share)
Time of transaction
Trading venue
3484
22.80
16:27:32
London Stock Exchange
81
22.80
16:27:32
London Stock Exchange
78
22.80
16:27:32
London Stock Exchange
182
22.80
16:27:31
London Stock Exchange
176
22.80
16:27:31
London Stock Exchange
1812
22.80
16:27:31
London Stock Exchange
5129
22.80
16:21:39
London Stock Exchange
15813
22.80
16:17:52
London Stock Exchange
5268
22.80
16:13:47
London Stock Exchange
5089
22.85
14:53:02
London Stock Exchange
1188
22.95
14:28:31
London Stock Exchange
2718
22.95
14:28:31
London Stock Exchange
1175
22.95
14:22:06
London Stock Exchange
5304
23.00
14:10:52
London Stock Exchange
4915
23.10
13:57:54
London Stock Exchange
1136
23.15
13:54:02
London Stock Exchange
172
23.15
13:54:02
London Stock Exchange
168
23.15
13:54:02
London Stock Exchange
4034
23.15
13:54:02
London Stock Exchange
5553
23.10
13:22:12
London Stock Exchange
258
23.10
13:10:23
London Stock Exchange
229
23.10
13:10:23
London Stock Exchange
230
23.10
13:10:23
London Stock Exchange
4133
23.10
13:10:23
London Stock Exchange
5401
23.10
13:00:41
London Stock Exchange
5028
23.10
12:41:49
London Stock Exchange
4788
23.15
12:27:41
London Stock Exchange
5056
23.05
12:13:16
London Stock Exchange
1715
23.10
11:53:32
London Stock Exchange
3350
23.10
11:53:32
London Stock Exchange
5053
23.05
11:35:27
London Stock Exchange
220
23.10
11:32:38
London Stock Exchange
5969
23.10
11:32:38
London Stock Exchange
983
23.00
11:29:56
London Stock Exchange
2802
22.90
11:10:40
London Stock Exchange
2477
22.90
11:10:37
London Stock Exchange
5800
23.05
11:08:10
London Stock Exchange
5430
22.75
10:56:25
London Stock Exchange
14688
22.75
10:55:24
London Stock Exchange
5688
22.80
10:54:10
London Stock Exchange
5170
22.80
10:54:10
London Stock Exchange
5364
22.55
10:25:51
London Stock Exchange
5622
22.55
10:17:39
London Stock Exchange
9612
22.55
10:08:46
London Stock Exchange
1830
22.60
10:00:46
London Stock Exchange
2718
22.60
10:00:46
London Stock Exchange
1139
22.60
09:37:51
London Stock Exchange
-ends-