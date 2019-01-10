10/01/2019 17:09:00

Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 10

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:10 January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):174,228
Highest price paid per share (pence):23.15
Lowest price paid per share (pence):22.55
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):22.8815

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,398,260,589 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,398,260,589 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

10 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction

Trading venue

3484

22.80

16:27:32

London Stock Exchange

81

22.80

16:27:32

London Stock Exchange

78

22.80

16:27:32

London Stock Exchange

182

22.80

16:27:31

London Stock Exchange

176

22.80

16:27:31

London Stock Exchange

1812

22.80

16:27:31

London Stock Exchange

5129

22.80

16:21:39

London Stock Exchange

15813

22.80

16:17:52

London Stock Exchange

5268

22.80

16:13:47

London Stock Exchange

5089

22.85

14:53:02

London Stock Exchange

1188

22.95

14:28:31

London Stock Exchange

2718

22.95

14:28:31

London Stock Exchange

1175

22.95

14:22:06

London Stock Exchange

5304

23.00

14:10:52

London Stock Exchange

4915

23.10

13:57:54

London Stock Exchange

1136

23.15

13:54:02

London Stock Exchange

172

23.15

13:54:02

London Stock Exchange

168

23.15

13:54:02

London Stock Exchange

4034

23.15

13:54:02

London Stock Exchange

5553

23.10

13:22:12

London Stock Exchange

258

23.10

13:10:23

London Stock Exchange

229

23.10

13:10:23

London Stock Exchange

230

23.10

13:10:23

London Stock Exchange

4133

23.10

13:10:23

London Stock Exchange

5401

23.10

13:00:41

London Stock Exchange

5028

23.10

12:41:49

London Stock Exchange

4788

23.15

12:27:41

London Stock Exchange

5056

23.05

12:13:16

London Stock Exchange

1715

23.10

11:53:32

London Stock Exchange

3350

23.10

11:53:32

London Stock Exchange

5053

23.05

11:35:27

London Stock Exchange

220

23.10

11:32:38

London Stock Exchange

5969

23.10

11:32:38

London Stock Exchange

983

23.00

11:29:56

London Stock Exchange

2802

22.90

11:10:40

London Stock Exchange

2477

22.90

11:10:37

London Stock Exchange

5800

23.05

11:08:10

London Stock Exchange

5430

22.75

10:56:25

London Stock Exchange

14688

22.75

10:55:24

London Stock Exchange

5688

22.80

10:54:10

London Stock Exchange

5170

22.80

10:54:10

London Stock Exchange

5364

22.55

10:25:51

London Stock Exchange

5622

22.55

10:17:39

London Stock Exchange

9612

22.55

10:08:46

London Stock Exchange

1830

22.60

10:00:46

London Stock Exchange

2718

22.60

10:00:46

London Stock Exchange

1139

22.60

09:37:51

London Stock Exchange

-ends-

