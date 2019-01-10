Tribune Publishing Names Local News Veteran Editor-in-Chief of The Morning Call

ALLENTOWN, Penn., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) announced today that Theresa (Terry) Rang has been named Editor-in-Chief of the Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania effective immediately.

Rang has been with the company since 2000 and has held many senior positions during her tenure, including recently interim Editor-in-Chief and Managing Editor before that. She began her career as a news director in radio, then worked as a reporter, editor and then managing editor at The Pottsville Republican in Pottsville, PA, for almost 20 years.

“Terry is a company leader in driving audience growth and has been instrumental in the development of the Morning Call’s digital transformation. She is intimately familiar with the Lehigh Valley market and will continue to build upon the Morning Call’s journalistic legacy,” said Tim Knight, President, Tribune Publishing.

Rang has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Maryland University College and an associate’s degree in journalism from the Williamsport Area Community College.

She is also President of the Pennsylvania Society of News Editors and serves on the board of the Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors.

About Tribune Publishing:

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ:TPCO) is a media company rooted in award-winning journalism. Headquartered in Chicago, Tribune Publishing Company operates local media businesses in eight markets with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida's Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant.

Tribune Publishing Company also operates Tribune Content Agency and The Daily Meal and is majority owner of BestReviews.

Our brands are committed to informing, inspiring and engaging local communities. We create and distribute content across our media portfolio, offering integrated marketing, media, and business services to consumers and advertisers, including digital solutions and advertising opportunities.

About Morning Call:

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

