09/01/2019 23:49:48

Tribune Publishing Names Local News Veteran Editor-in-Chief of The Morning Call

ALLENTOWN, Penn., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) announced today that Theresa (Terry) Rang has been named Editor-in-Chief of the Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania effective immediately.

Rang has been with the company since 2000 and has held many senior positions during her tenure, including recently interim Editor-in-Chief and Managing Editor before that. She began her career as a news director in radio, then worked as a reporter, editor and then managing editor at The Pottsville Republican in Pottsville, PA, for almost 20 years. 

“Terry is a company leader in driving audience growth and has been instrumental in the development of the Morning Call’s digital transformation. She is intimately familiar with the Lehigh Valley market and will continue to build upon the Morning Call’s journalistic legacy,” said Tim Knight, President, Tribune Publishing.

Rang has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Maryland University College and an associate’s degree in journalism from the Williamsport Area Community College.

She is also President of the Pennsylvania Society of News Editors and serves on the board of the Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors.

About Tribune Publishing:

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ:TPCO) is a media company rooted in award-winning journalism. Headquartered in Chicago, Tribune Publishing Company operates local media businesses in eight markets with titles including the Chicago TribuneNew York Daily NewsThe Baltimore SunOrlando Sentinel, South Florida's Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-PilotThe Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant.

Tribune Publishing Company also operates Tribune Content Agency and The Daily Meal and is majority owner of BestReviews.

Our brands are committed to informing, inspiring and engaging local communities. We create and distribute content across our media portfolio, offering integrated marketing, media, and business services to consumers and advertisers, including digital solutions and advertising opportunities.

About Morning Call:

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

Contact:

Marisa Kollias, 312-222-3308

mkollias@tribpub.com

Tribune Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
48
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
26
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
25
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
24
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Visteon to Cooperate with Tencent on Autonomous Driving and Intelligent Cockpit Solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group R&D
2
Colfax Announces Pricing of Tangible Equity Unit Offering
3
WISeKey to Lead Groundbreaking 2019 Davos Cybersecurity and transHuman Code Roundtables Focusing on the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet of Everything
4
AAIS delivers second release of its openIDL blockchain platform expanding statutory reporting capabilities
5
Mitek enables ANNA Money to increase new customer acquisition by 25% in 3 months

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:22
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
01:14
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. 
00:46
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) and Encourages NHTC Investors to Contact the Firm
00:42
Piedmont Lithium Submits Permit Applications
00:30
UPDATED: Daimler Partners with Otonomo to Provide Connected Car Customers with New Services while Delivering on the Promise of Data Privacy
00:00
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results on January 23, 2019
09 Jan
Tribune Publishing Names Local News Veteran Editor-in-Chief of The Morning Call
09 Jan
ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION APPOINTS DAVE CARUSO CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER – RETAIL CREDIT
09 Jan
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATUS and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 January 2019 01:41:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-10 02:41:25 - 2019-01-10 01:41:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY