UPDATED: Daimler Partners with Otonomo to Provide Connected Car Customers with New Services while Delivering on the Promise of Data Privacy

Herzliya, Israel, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo, the first neutral automotive data services platform, today announced that it has partnered with Daimler AG on a Neutral Server initiative to provide Mercedes-Benz connected car customers with exciting new services while adhering to international data privacy regulations.

Services that will be delivered to customers include usage-based insurance (pay as you drive), on-demand fueling, smart electric vehicle charging and various others designed to make customers’ lives on the road more convenient. Otonomo and Daimler enable customers to be in control of their data through a convenient mobile app that provides at-a-glance visibility into what data is being shared and the ability to revoke permissions at any time. On the backend, the platform ensures compliance with international privacy regulations like GDPR. By serving as a central point for consent management flows, the Otonomo Consent Management Hub simplifies integration and delivers high scalability for automotive OEMs and all service providers in the network.

The Otonomo Neutral Server, part of the Otonomo automotive Data Services Platform, addresses key neutral server requirements:

  • Clear consent management: Privacy and data protection are central principles of the Otonomo Neutral Server. It ensures that personal automotive data is only shared with third-party service providers with customer permission — that is, permission on a per-service basis. As such, the Neutral Server keeps vehicle manufacturers and service providers in full compliance with privacy regulations like GDPR.

  • Security consciousness: Otonomo’s Neutral Server helps vehicle manufacturers keep Mercedes-Benz customers safe by partitioning access to connected car data from critical vehicle functions, eliminating chances of impacting core vehicle capabilities.

  • Standardized interoperability: By supporting standard, Web services-based access, the Otonomo Neutral Server enables service providers to develop a single interface to automotive data that works with all vehicle makes and models. In addition, service providers can bring innovative offerings to life much faster because they don’t have to enter into separate contract negotiations with each OEM.

Otonomo’s Neutral Server has been live with Mercedes-Benz data since mid-December, which includes fuel status, electric vehicle battery levels and estimated ranges, vehicle odometer reading, status of vehicle features such as windows or interior lights, and door and trunk lock status. Service providers can access rich processed data such as trips or events. 

“Mercedes-Benz and Otonomo share the same vision and values when it comes to delighting customers while protecting their data,” said Ben Volkow, Chief Executive Officer at Otonomo. “Together with Daimler, our solution is bringing the neutral server concept to life.”

The neutral server initiative, created by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), is a joint effort to implement solutions that make automotive data available to interested third-party service providers in a safe and secure manner, without requiring those third parties to each individually sign a contract with a vehicle manufacturer. This initiative received critical support from the EU, automotive OEMs and other key players in the automotive industry, including insurance companies and energy providers.

The Otonomo Neutral Server is available now to partners on the Otonomo Automotive Data Services Platform. To learn more about Otonomo, visit www.otonomo.io.

About Otonomo

Otonomo

paves the way for new apps and services that make transportation safer, more convenient, and truly rewarding. We offer the first neutral automotive data services platform, which provides simple, secure data access and transforms data into actionable insights for services such as predictive maintenance, emergency services, on-demand fueling, insurance, and smart cities. With a research and development center in Herzeliya, Israel and presence in the United States, Europe, and Japan, we deliver near-real-time data from more than 7M cars and have more than 75 partners in our ecosystem. Leading venture capital and strategic investors include Bessemer Venture Partners, Aptiv, Dell Technologies Capital, Hearst Ventures, and Maniv Mobility.

 

###

 

