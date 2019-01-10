VelocityEHS Addresses Questions Ahead of OSHA’s Feb 1 Recordkeeping Standard Deadline

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, is helping safety professionals understand their compliance obligations with OSHA’s upcoming Recordkeeping Standard deadline. The standard has recently undergone a number of updates, especially those concerning the agency's Electronic Reporting Rule. Employers unfamiliar with the changes and how they affect their business are encouraged to review the variety of resources available from VelocityEHS to help them understand what they need to do to stay in compliance.

By February 1 of each year, employers covered by the Recordkeeping Standard are required to complete Form 300A and post the summary of serious injuries and illnesses from the previous year in a location that is clearly visible to employees and new applicants. This summary must remain posted until April 30.

VelocityEHS’ live webinar, OSHA's Recordkeeping Standard: Your Guide to Compliance, offers a comprehensive review of the most recent updates to the Recordkeeping Standard and current Electronic Reporting applicability and due dates, and offers best practices for ensuring compliance. Offered to the public at no additional cost, the webinar will be held on the following dates:

Also available from VelocityEHS is its OSHA Recordkeeping Infographic , which helps EHS professionals quickly and easily determine which workplace incidents are OSHA recordable or reportable, what next steps need to be taken, and when.

“OSHA’s Recordkeeping Standard has attracted a lot of attention recently, particularly in regard to the updates the agency has made to its electronic reporting obligations, which adds complexity to an already challenging process,” said Glenn Trout, president and CEO of VelocityEHS. “It’s important that employers covered by the regulation understand that the basic focus of the standard is to keep employees safe by providing greater transparency of their workplace injuries and illnesses. Through accurate recordkeeping and posting the information for employees to visibly see, you can reduce the risk of additional incidents from occurring.”

The easy-to-use Incident Management software from VelocityEHS helps streamline the reporting process by enabling you to generate the injury and illness summaries you are required to post on-site each February, as well as quickly complete the necessary forms to meet the electronic submission requirements via OSHA’s Injury Tracking Application (ITA). In addition, the award-winning VelocityEHS Mobile App helps you better manage workplace incidents by engaging your front-line workers to instantly report accidents, near misses and hazards as they occur – with or without internet connectivity – via a smartphone or tablet device for faster, more detailed and accurate accounts of reportable incidents.

