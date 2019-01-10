10/01/2019 14:07:00

VelocityEHS Addresses Questions Ahead of OSHA’s Feb 1 Recordkeeping Standard Deadline

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, is helping safety professionals understand their compliance obligations with OSHA’s upcoming Recordkeeping Standard deadline. The standard has recently undergone a number of updates, especially those concerning the agency's Electronic Reporting Rule. Employers unfamiliar with the changes and how they affect their business are encouraged to review the variety of resources available from VelocityEHS to help them understand what they need to do to stay in compliance.              

By February 1 of each year, employers covered by the Recordkeeping Standard are required to complete Form 300A and post the summary of serious injuries and illnesses from the previous year in a location that is clearly visible to employees and new applicants. This summary must remain posted until April 30.

VelocityEHS’ live webinar, OSHA's Recordkeeping Standard: Your Guide to Compliance, offers a comprehensive review of the most recent updates to the Recordkeeping Standard and current Electronic Reporting applicability and due dates, and offers best practices for ensuring compliance. Offered to the public at no additional cost, the webinar will be held on the following dates:

Also available from VelocityEHS is its OSHA Recordkeeping Infographic, which helps EHS professionals quickly and easily determine which workplace incidents are OSHA recordable or reportable, what next steps need to be taken, and when.

“OSHA’s Recordkeeping Standard has attracted a lot of attention recently, particularly in regard to the updates the agency has made to its electronic reporting obligations, which adds complexity to an already challenging process,” said Glenn Trout, president and CEO of VelocityEHS. “It’s important that employers covered by the regulation understand that the basic focus of the standard is to keep employees safe by providing greater transparency of their workplace injuries and illnesses. Through accurate recordkeeping and posting the information for employees to visibly see, you can reduce the risk of additional incidents from occurring.”

The easy-to-use Incident Management software from VelocityEHS helps streamline the reporting process by enabling you to generate the injury and illness summaries you are required to post on-site each February, as well as quickly complete the necessary forms to meet the electronic submission requirements via OSHA’s Injury Tracking Application (ITA). In addition, the award-winning VelocityEHS Mobile App helps you better manage workplace incidents by engaging your front-line workers to instantly report accidents, near misses and hazards as they occur – with or without internet connectivity – via a smartphone or tablet device for faster, more detailed and accurate accounts of reportable incidents.

For more information about VelocityEHS and its full suite of award-winning EHS products and services, visit www.EHS.com.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 14,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, including leading scores in the Verdantix 2017 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Oakville, Canada; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com

Media Contact

Betsy Utley-Marin

312.881.2307

butleymarin@ehs.com 

VelocityEHS_Wordmark_CMYK.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
50
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
28
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
25
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
25
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
AAIS delivers second release of its openIDL blockchain platform expanding statutory reporting capabilities
2
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A.
3
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cheetah Mobile Inc. Investors
4
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A.
5
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. 

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:15
Northstar Electronics, Inc. (NEIK) Provides an Interim Update as Its Subsidiary Achieves Another Milestone
14:10
Valero Energy Corporation and Valero Energy Partners LP Announce Completion of Merger
14:09
Net Asset Value(s)
14:07
VelocityEHS Addresses Questions Ahead of OSHA’s Feb 1 Recordkeeping Standard Deadline
14:01
Lincoln Property Company Awarded Management of Legacy West 29-Story High-rise
13:56
Josh Groban’s Sold-Out Bridges Concert From Madison Square Garden Comes to Cinemas Nationwide on February 12
13:50
Targa Resources Partners LP Announces $750.0 Million Offering of Senior Notes
13:45
DLT Resolution Provides Digitization & Call Center Services to Large Canadian City
13:45
KushCo Holdings to Participate in Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami on January 15 - 16

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 January 2019 14:35:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-10 15:35:35 - 2019-01-10 14:35:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY