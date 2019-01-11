Adjustment of VINXBEURGI due to split in SkiStar AB

The board of SkiStar AB (SKIS B, SE0000241614) approved in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Dec 15, 2018, that 2 new shares will be issued for every 1 share (split) held. The scheduled Ex-date is Jan 16, 2019.

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act on ex-date in accordance with the “Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes”, version 2.3 section 5.6.

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Operations, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Index@nasdaq.com