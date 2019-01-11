11/01/2019 00:10:04

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of MoneyGram International, PPDAI Group Inc., The Boeing Company, and Ternium S.A. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI)

Class Period: February 11, 2014 and November 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) MoneyGram was aware for years of high levels of fraud involving its money transfer system; (2) MoneyGram failed to implement appropriate anti-fraud countermeasures, in part, because doing so would adversely impact its revenue; and (3) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the FTC, which had an agreed-upon order requiring MoneyGram to implement a comprehensive anti-fraud program.

To learn more about the MoneyGram class action go to: https://bespc.com/mgi/.

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF)

Class Period: Shares pursuant to and/or traceable to PPDI’s IPO on or about November 10, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PPDAI was engaged in predatory lending practices that saddled subprime borrowers and those with poor or limited credit histories with high interest rate debt they could not repay; (2) many of PPDAI’s customers were using PPDAI-provided loans to repay existing loans they otherwise could not afford to repay, thereby inflating PPDAI’s revenues and active borrower numbers and increasing the likelihood of defaults; (3) PPDAI was experiencing increasing delinquency rates, negatively affecting PPDAI’s reserves; (4) PPDAI’s purported “rapid growth” in the number and amount of loans had materially dropped off; (5) PPDAI was providing online loans to college students despite a government ban on the practice; (6) PPDAI was engaged in overly aggressive and improper collection practices; and (7) as a result of its improper lending, underwriting, and collection practices, PPDAI was subject to heightened risk of adverse actions by Chinese regulators.

To learn more about the PPDAI class action go to: https://bespc.com/ppdf/.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)

Class Period: February 8, 2017 - October 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company’s new 737 MAX automated stall-prevention system was susceptible to deadly malfunctions; (2) Boeing maintained inadequate internal controls to ensure the timely reporting and dissemination of such malfunctions; and (3) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Boeing class action go to: https://bespc.com/ba/.

Ternium S.A.

(NYSE: TX)

Class Period: May 1, 2014 - November 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Rocca, Ternium’s Chairman, knew that one of his company’s executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Ternium’s Sidor unit; (2) this conduct would lead Rocca to be charged in a graft scheme and subject Ternium, its affiliates, and/or its executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Ternium’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Ternium class action go to: https://bespc.com/tx/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

