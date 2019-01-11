11/01/2019 02:30:00

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 After Market Close on February 6, 2019

Related content
08 Jan - 
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Participate in t..
07 Dec - 
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Declares Quarterly C..
15 Nov - 
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Completes Acquisitio..

Aurora, IL, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline operators, announced the timing of its earnings release and conference call information for the first quarter of fiscal 2019, which ended on December 31, 2018.

Earnings release and slide presentation available: Wednesday, February 6, after market close

Conference call: Thursday, February 7, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in information:   United States: (844) 825-4410

                                    International: (973) 638-3236

                                    Conference code:  8668739

Webcast and presentation:  The earnings press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, ir.cabotcmp.com.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline operators. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers.  Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators and the industrial wood preservation industry. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges. The company has approximately 1,900 employees globally. For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com or contact Colleen Mumford, Director of Investor Relations, at 630-499-2600.

Colleen Mumford

Director of Investor Relations

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

(630) 499-2600

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:30 CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 After Market Close on February 6, 2019
08 Jan CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Participate in the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference
07 Dec CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
15 Nov CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Completes Acquisition of KMG Chemicals
08 Nov CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Recognized for its Gender Diverse Board of Directors
30 Oct ACHC
Research Report Identifies Cabot Microelectronics, Check Point Software Technologies, Aon plc, Acadia Healthcare, Advanced Micro Devices, and Nevsun Resources with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
25 Oct CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Net Income, and EPS for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018
05 Oct CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018 After Market Close on October 24, 2018
26 Sep CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
17 Sep CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Appoints Eleanor Thorp as Vice President, Human Resources

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Orlando Magic Partner with Violet Defense to Protect its Players with Patented UV Germ-Killing Technology
2
Cancer Genetics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
3
Sodexo: Q1 Fiscal 2019 organic revenue growth in line with expectations. Annual objectives maintained
4
Oportun Expands Existing Warehouse Credit Facility to $400 Million with Commitment from Natixis, a Key Player in Responsible Finance
5
9 impressive research efforts underway in Wisconsin

Related stock quotes

Cabot Microelectronics C.. 93.53 0.5% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:42
Spectrum Global Solutions Acquires Telecom Service Provider Telnet Solutions
02:30
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 After Market Close on February 6, 2019
01:38
Nissan LEAF e+ joins world’s best-selling electric vehicle family
01:20
Rookie LeBrun Catches 29-Pound Limit, Leads Day One of FLW Tour at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Polaris
01:06
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, Marriott, CURO, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:49
ACWA Comments on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Proposed Tax on Drinking Water
00:44
Pretivm Initiates Inquiry Into Trading of Its Shares
00:41
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of DBV Technologies S.A. Investors (DBVT)
00:41
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation On Behalf Of Microchip Technology Inc. Investors (MCHP)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 January 2019 03:51:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-11 04:51:59 - 2019-01-11 03:51:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY