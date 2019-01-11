11/01/2019 21:45:00

Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019

Related content
27 Dec - 
Report: Developing Opportunities within AutoZone, Decip..
29 Nov - 
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Jazz Pharm..
16 Nov - 
Churchill Downs and Keeneland Joint Venture Awarded Rac..

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced on October 31, 2018, the Board of Directors of Churchill Downs Incorporated (“the Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) approved a three-for-one split of the Company’s common stock (the “Stock Split”) for shareholders of record as of January 11, 2019 (the “Split Record Date”).  The Stock Split will be effectuated by distributing to each shareholder two additional shares for every outstanding share held as of the Split Record Date. The additional shares will be distributed on January 25, 2019, and the stock will begin trading at the split-adjusted price starting on January 28, 2019. 

About Churchill Downs Incorporated 

Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (Nasdaq: CHDN), headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is an industry leading racing, gaming and online entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event – The Kentucky Derby. We are the largest legal online account wagering platform for horseracing in the U.S., through our ownership of TwinSpires.com. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,500 gaming positions in seven states. We have launched our BetAmerica Sportsbook at our two Mississippi casino properties and have announced plans to enter additional U.S. real money online gaming and sports betting markets. Derby City Gaming, the first historical racing machine (“HRM”) facility in Louisville, was opened in September 2018 with 900 HRM machines. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

Information set forth in this presentation contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), which provides certain “safe harbor” provisions. All forward-looking statements made in this presentation are made pursuant to the Act. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “estimate,” “may,” “project,” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.

The reader is cautioned that such forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management’s good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: economic conditions on discretionary spending; additional or increased taxes and fees; public perceptions or lack of confidence in the integrity of our business; loss of key or highly skilled personnel; restrictions in our debt facilities limiting our flexibility to operate our business; catastrophic events and system failures disrupting our operations; security breaches and other security risks related to our technology, personal information, source code and other proprietary information; and other risks and uncertainties described in our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information.

Contact: Nick Zangari

(502) 394-1157

Nick.Zangari@kyderby.com

churchill downs logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:45 CHDN
Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019
27 Dec CLW
Report: Developing Opportunities within AutoZone, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Clearwater Paper, Churchill Downs, Whitestone REIT, and ZTO Express (Cayman) — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019
29 Nov ECPG
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Jazz Pharmaceuticals, 58, Encore Capital Group, Churchill Downs, Addus HomeCare, and Huntington Ingalls Industries — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
16 Nov CHDN
Churchill Downs and Keeneland Joint Venture Awarded Racing License for Oak Grove, Kentucky
31 Oct CHDN
Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2018 Third Quarter Results
31 Oct CHDN
Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire At Least a 50.1% Stake in Rivers Casino Des Plaines in Illinois
31 Oct CHDN
Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Annual Dividend Increase, 3-for-1 Stock Split, and $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
31 Oct CHDN
Churchill Downs to Construct New Infield Gate and Complete Colonnade Wall to Improve Experience for Kentucky Derby Guests
22 Oct LGND
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Ligand Pharmaceuticals, AptarGroup, Unifirst, Universal, AutoZone, and Churchill Downs — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
08 Oct CHDN
Churchill Downs Incorporated to Host Investor Day on November 2, 2018 in Louisville, KY

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Nissan LEAF e+ joins world’s best-selling electric vehicle family
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of DBV Technologies S.A. Investors (DBVT)
3
ACWA Comments on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Proposed Tax on Drinking Water
4
Rookie LeBrun Catches 29-Pound Limit, Leads Day One of FLW Tour at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Polaris
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, Marriott, CURO, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Churchill Downs Incorpor.. 258.55 1.4% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:01
Martinrea International Inc. Announces Closing of Investment in NanoXplore Inc. and Filing of Early Warning Report
22:00
UPDATE - Immucor Announces Health Canada Approval for Echo Lumena™; Next Generation, Fully Automated Instrument Powers Smaller to Mid-Volume Labs
22:00
Hovnanian Enterprises Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE and Announces Reverse Stock Split Proposal
22:00
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE
22:00
SSLJ plans to take appropriate measures after receiving the Nasdaq deficiency notice
21:50
Delek US Holdings Announces the Formation of DK Trading & Supply
21:45
Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019
21:41
Exco Technologies Limited Annual General Meeting and Announcement of First Quarter Results on January 30, 2019
21:30
InspireMD Receives Noncompliance Notice from NYSE American

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 January 2019 22:24:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-11 23:24:00 - 2019-01-11 22:24:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY