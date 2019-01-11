11/01/2019 07:47:45

Delisting of paid subscription shares in Immunicum AB (5/19)

The paid subscription shares in Immunicum AB will be delisted. Last trading day for IMMU BTA will be on January 14, 2019.

Instrument:

Paid subscription shares

Short name:

IMMU BTA

ISIN code:

SE0011973833

Orderbook ID:

163715

 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or KarinYdén telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.

 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

 

