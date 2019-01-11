11/01/2019 12:20:17

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (DEWM) Signs Agreement for Office Location in Louisville, Kentucky the Hemp Capital of the United States

New York, NY, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc.  (OTCPINK: DEWM) announced today that it has secured and signed an agreement for an office address and space on North 7th Street in downtown Louisville, Kentucky which is considered by most hemp experts to be the hemp capital of the United States. The production of hemp in Kentucky dates back to the 18th century and Kentucky has produced more hemp than any other state in the country. 

Kentucky was by far the greatest producer of hemp in the United States in the 18th and 19th centuries. In the early 1900’s, Kentucky was responsible for 75% of the hemp fiber production in the United States. Led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Farm Bill Act of 2018 which included the Hemp Farming Act of 2018  removed hemp as a Schedule 1 controlled substance making it a legal agricultural crop for the first time in decades. Dewmar International understands the importance of securing a foothold in Kentucky in hemp country. This new office address in Kentucky is also important for Dewmar as the company engages in further discussions with Canadian licensing partners. 

Immediately after the 2018 Farm Bill became law on December 20, 2018, the FDA reiterated the safety of hemp products. Specifically, FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb stated that hempseeds, hemp protein and hemp oil are all recognized as generally recognized accepted as safe (GRAS).  This means that products derived from hemp can be legally marketed in human foods without further food additive approvals and barring any unsubstantiated health and treatment claims.  Kush Cakes premium relaxation brownies, the country’s top selling hemp-infused brownie, has been on the market since 2011. Kush Cakes contain hemp protein.  Dewmar manages this brand under its seasoned wholly-owned subsidiary United States Hemp Corporation.  The market for this and other hemp-derived products are wide open for companies and Dewmar International has an 8 year lead on most.

Bruce Linton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canopy Growth, remarked right after the passage of the Farm Bill by saying, “Canopy Growth commends the United States government for passing the Farm Bill, a transformative piece of legislation that will create jobs and meaningful economic impact across the United States.” 

Marco Moran, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dewmar International, commented, “This is just another one of many efforts in our long-term plan to create a powerful company while building relationships in Canada and creating a foothold in the hemp market. Securing an office in Louisville is just another step in the maturation process to have more products in the marketplace as we are open to assess mutually beneficial and highly profitable partnership opportunities with like-minded business enterprises.”

Investors and interested readers are encouraged to continue watching the market for further developments from MarijuanaEmail.com, Kush Cakes licensing opportunities and developing opportunities in the hemp marketplace as Dewmar continues to build a stronghold in Kentucky.

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a certified service-disabled veteran business concern, new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar’s primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, such as Lean Slow Motion Potion, which is rated as one of the top 3 national selling relaxation beverages in the U.S. market and Kush Cakes relaxation brownies. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX; Denver, CO; New Orleans, LA and recently Louisville, KY.  

Dewmar is the owner and developer of the cannabis industry dispensary-to-consumer website  www.MarijuanaEmail.com which serves as a unique online portal that connects marijuana dispensaries with their customer base throughout North America. The Company asks all investors and supporters to share this website with friends, family and associates asking them to register with as many dispensaries to learn about each store’s product offerings, promotions and discounts.

About United State Hemp Corporation

United States Hemp Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dewmar International BMC, Inc., was formed in 2014 in the State of Nevada whose primary goal is to promote the cultivation, research and new product development of hemp-based nutraceuticals, industrial goods and consumer goods in the United States to be shared with the World. The U.S. Hemp Corporation's staff is to make every concerted effort to be the leader in the marketing, sales, promotions and distribution of hemp products both with a primary goal to take pride in the Made in America mantra as to enhance the economic benefit of U.S. citizens as it provides quality products for sale locally and for worldwide export.

