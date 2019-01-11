11/01/2019 15:42:02

DSA Financial Corporation Declares a Quarterly Dividend and Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSA Financial Corporation (OTCBB: DSFN)--John P. Young, President and Chief Executive Officer of DSA Financial, announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.11 per share. The dividend is payable on February 11, 2019 to stockholders of record as of January 25, 2019.

DSA Financial also announced its financial results for the second fiscal quarter and the six months ending December 31, 2018. For the second fiscal quarter, the Company recorded net earnings of $184,000 or $0.14 per share which reflected an increase of $124,000 or $0.10 per share, as compared to the $60,000 or $0.04 per share for the same quarter ended December 31, 2017. In addition, the Company recorded net income of $361,000 or $0.27 per share for the six months ending December 31, 2018, which reflected an increase of $104,000 or $0.09 per share, as compared to the six months ending December 31, 2017.

Net earnings for the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2018 of $184,000 reflected an increase of $124,000, or 206.67%, as compared to net earnings of $60,000 for the quarter ending December 31, 2017. This increase in earnings was primarily attributable to a $41,000 increase in net interest income, and a $240,000 decrease in income taxes partially offset by a $106,000 decrease in other income and a $51,000 increase in general, administrative and other expenses.

Net earnings for the six months ending December 31, 2018 were $361,000, an increase of $104,000, or 40.47%, as compared to the six month period ending December 31, 2017. The increase in earnings was primarily attributed to a $44,000 increase in net interest income and a $290,000 decrease in income taxes offset by a $153,000 decrease in other income and a $67,000 increase in general, administrative and other expenses.

The significant reduction in income taxes for both the quarter and six months ending December 31, 2018 was due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Act”) passed by Congress in December, 2017 reducing the Federal Corporate tax rate to a flat 21% and the related effect to the value of the deferred tax asset. As a result of the Act, in December, 2017, the Company recorded a $214,000 one-time charge to reduce the carrying value of its deferred tax assets.

DSA Financial reported total assets of $122.9 million at December 31, 2018, total liabilities of $107.7 million, including deposits of $96.6 million and total stockholders’ equity of $15.2 million.

DSA Financial Corporation is the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Dearborn Savings operates through its main office.

 

DSA FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
          
     

 

December 31

 

 

 

September 30

 

  

ASSETS

     

2018

  

2018

  
          
Cash and cash equivalents   $7,410 $5,294  
Investment and mortgage-backed securities    9,891  10,045  
Loans receivable     97,588  96,278  
Other assets     7,976  7,949  
          
Total assets    

$

122,865

 

$

119,566

  
          
          

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

    
          
Deposits    $96,580 $92,273  
Advances from the FHLB    8,500  9,500  
Other liabilities     2,597  2,614  
          
Total liabilities     107,677  104,387  
          
Stockholders' Equity     15,187  15,179  
          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   

$

122,864

 

$

119,566

  
          
          
          

DSA FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

          
   

Three months ended

 

Three months ended

   

December 31

 

December 31

          
   

2018

 

2017

 

2018

 

2017

          
Total interest income  $2,251 $1,953 $1,149 $974
          
Total interest expense   569  315  295  161
          
Net interest income  1,682  1,638  854  813
          
Provision for losses on loans  10  -  -  -
          
Net interest income after provision for        
losses on loans   1,672  1,638  854  813
          
Other income   410  563  179  285
          
General, administrative and other expense  1,603  1,536  790  739
          
Earnings before income taxes  479  665  243  359
          
Income taxes   118  408  59  299
          

NET EARNINGS

 

$

361

 

$

257

 

$

184

 

$

60

          

EARNINGS PER SHARE

 

$

0.27

 

$

0.18

 

$

0.14

 

$

0.04

 

Contact:

Derrick S. Taylor

Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

dtaylor@dearbornsavings.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
51
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
28
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
27
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
26
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
25
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Orlando Magic Partner with Violet Defense to Protect its Players with Patented UV Germ-Killing Technology
2
Nissan LEAF e+ joins world’s best-selling electric vehicle family
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of DBV Technologies S.A. Investors (DBVT)
4
ACWA Comments on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Proposed Tax on Drinking Water
5
Rookie LeBrun Catches 29-Pound Limit, Leads Day One of FLW Tour at Sam Rayburn Reservoir presented by Polaris

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:55
Net Asset Value(s)
15:53
Weekly Exercise - Norwegian Stock 03/19
15:50
Evolving Consumer Demands Are Reshaping Dairy Supply Chains
15:48
Washington Marriott Wardman Park Unveils Redesigned Guestrooms
15:45
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Transformer, 3 kVA, 480V Primary & 120/240V Secondary
15:42
DSA Financial Corporation Declares a Quarterly Dividend and Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
15:41
Holding(s) in Company
15:33
Termination of membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: Savon Voima Oyj
15:31
Teradyne to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 January 2019 16:14:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-11 17:14:50 - 2019-01-11 16:14:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY