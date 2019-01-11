Exco Technologies Limited Annual General Meeting and Announcement of First Quarter Results on January 30, 2019

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2018 after the close of business on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

The Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Exco Technologies Limited will also take place on January 30, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time) at Magna Golf Club, at 14780 Leslie Street, Aurora, Ontario. Management will discuss year-end and first quarter results and will also take questions from the public at that time.

To access the live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com , or https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qpti4r9y a few minutes before the event. The conference call can be accessed by dialling toll free at (866) 572-8261 or internationally at (703) 736-7448. The conference ID is 1999558. Questions can be submitted via the Q&A box on the webcast console or via the conference call.

For those unable to participate on January 30, 2019, an archived version will be available until February 8, 2019 on the Exco website or by dialling toll free at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406. The conference ID is 1999558.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) Contact: Darren Kirk, Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer Telephone: (905) 477-3065 Ext. 7233 Website: https://www.excocorp.com

About Exco Technologies Limited:

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 18 strategic locations in 8 countries, we employ 6,757 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.