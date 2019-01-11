11/01/2019 17:14:35

First-Ever 24/7 Accessibility Customer Support Line for Clients’ Websites Launched by Bureau of Internet Accessibility

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bureau of Internet Accessibility (BoIA) announced today that it has launched the industry’s first live accessibility support phone line that will aid a website’s visitors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The new support system enhances the company’s robust accessibility monitoring and support program to assist organizations with digital accessibility legal requirements.

“This innovation offers a glimpse into the real-time accessibility solutions that companies should be offering to their customers,” said BoIA President, Mark Shapiro. “It’s exciting to announce, not only because we’re driving this positive change; website visitors deserve to benefit equally from digital products and services on their time, and this service finally helps deliver on that goal.”

There is a legal precedent to suggest that in addition to assisting customers with their accessibility needs, businesses who secure this coverage may be better-protected from complaints and lawsuits. A United States District Court Judge in California determined that telephonic access could be a lawful alternative for people experiencing accessibility issues on a website (Case CV 16-06599 SJO).

As part of its ongoing accessibility compliance support, the Bureau of Internet Accessibility will provide clients a dedicated toll-free number for their website’s accessibility page. If visitors are experiencing any issues using the company’s website, they can reach a live person who will work to help resolve the issue together. After the call, the company will receive instant notification of the call and its results and, when appropriate, BoIA accessibility experts will work with the company to find a long-term resolution to prevent the issue from repeating.

“Every effort is made to help our clients offer their visitors full and independent use of their digital platforms.” Still, if anybody is having any issues using a website supported by BoIA, Shapiro says, they “can call and reach a real person in real-time, committed to helping them do what they came to the site to do.”

BoIA rolls out this new feature as web accessibility lawsuits are on the rise. It’s likely that organizations whose websites are considered places of public accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the visitors who use those websites will benefit, providing both protection and assistance.

For more about this service go to: https://www.boia.org/live-24-7-accessibility-support-for-your-website-visitors

About the

Bureau of Internet Accessibility

(BoIA):

Mobile and web accessibility compliance is a requirement but trying to understand the WCAG 2.1 Guidelines and how they relate to ADA, ACAA, OCR, AODA, Section 508, and other compliance requirements can be confusing. The Bureau of Internet Accessibility (BoIA) has been helping eliminate the accessibility digital divide since 2001. The organization's reports, tools, and services have assisted businesses in improving, maintaining, and proving the accessibility of their websites. With services that include self-help tools, audits, training, remediation and implementation support, BoIA has the experience and expertise to ensure that accessibility efforts are worthwhile and successful. For more information, visit BoIA.org.

Media Contact:

Anne Smith

Phone: 401-830-0075

Email: anne@boia.org

