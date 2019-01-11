11/01/2019 22:57:34

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation On Behalf Of Newell Brands Inc. Investors (NWL)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) (“Newell” or “the Company”) and whether the Company’s officers and directors complied with their legal obligations to the Company and its shareholders.

On January 25, 2018, Newell announced expected 2017 core sales significantly below previous guidance partly due to ongoing retailer inventory problems. The Company further disclosed that it was considering significantly restructuring Newell’s overall business by divesting industrial and commercial assets, resulting in a 50% reduction in its customer base and global factory and warehouse footprint. That same day, the Company disclosed the resignations of three members of its Board.

GPM’s investigation focuses on whether the Company and its directors breached any fiduciary duties owed to shareholders.

If you own Newell shares, if you have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Glancy, Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com

