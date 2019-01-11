Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation On Behalf Of Quorum Health Corporation Investors (QHC)

Related content Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Matrix Service,.. Recent Analysis Shows Leap Therapeutics, Gardner Denver.. Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Quorum Heal..

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC ) (“Quorum” or “the Company”) and whether the Company’s officers and directors complied with their legal obligations to the Company and its shareholders.

On August 10, 2016, Quorum disclosed financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016. The Company announced revenues of $529.7 million, resulting in a loss from operations of $259.3 million, compared to revenues of $538.4 million and income of $27.5 million in the comparable period last year.

GPM’s investigation focuses on whether the Company and its directors breached any fiduciary duties owed to shareholders.

If you own Quorum shares, if you have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Glancy, Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com