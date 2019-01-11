11/01/2019 22:59:17

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation On Behalf Of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Investors (LPLA)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) (“LPL” or “the Company”) and whether the Company’s officers and directors complied with their legal obligations to the Company and its shareholders.

GPM’s investigation focuses on whether the Company and its directors breached any fiduciary duties owed to shareholders.

If you own LPL shares, if you have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Glancy, Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

